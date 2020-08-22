Lakers News: Pau Gasol Spending Time With Bryant Family

When Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash six months ago, everyone’s hearts were with his family who had to move on without a husband and a father.

While the family will never fully recover from the horrific event, many of Bryant’s former teammates and friends have rallied around the family in their time of need. Specifically, Pau Gasol, who won back-to-back championships with Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Gasol and Bryant often raved about their time together and the special bond they developed. That’s continued to be evident in the time since the tragedy as Vanessa Bryant has shared pictures of Gasol spending time with the family on multiple occasions.

The latest of which was of teh Spaniard and Bianka Bryant, Kobe’s second-youngest daughter.

Pau’s commitment to the Bryant family is remarkable. pic.twitter.com/wNDTvSBGyt — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) August 20, 2020

My wife, my future baby, my sister and my nieces. So much beauty in one picture #Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/igQVqNfHVN — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 21, 2020

Vanessa referred to Gasol as “uncle” in the caption of the photo. Gasol has been recovering from a foot injury since late last year, but still has hopes of continuing his basketball career.

He has been linked to the Lakers and Spain’s FC Barcelona but still hasn’t officially announced anything as sports continue to make their return following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Nike, Lakers poised to honor Kobe

Nike announced plans to re-release the City Edition jersey that Bryant designed during the brand’s “Mamba Week,” which begins Sunday. The Lakers are expected to wear the Black Mamba jerseys Monday for Game 4 of their first-round playoff matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Next week will also see the release of multiple pairs of the Nike Kobe 5 protro.

