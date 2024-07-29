Lakers News: Pau Gasol Thanks Tennis Great Rafael Nadal Amid Retirement Rumors
Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Rafael Nadal (ESP) plays against Novak Djokovic (SRB) in the men‚Äôs tennis sinlges first round during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal suffered a big loss to Novak Djokovic in the second round of the men’s singles tournament at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. And as is often the case for Nadal at the end of a major tournament, questions began swirling around his future in the sport. This time, Los Angeles Lakers great Pau Gasol opted to weigh in.

Nadal has never formally confirmed that he is retiring after losing a major tournament. And after the Olympic loss, he didn’t firmly shut the door on playing again. However, it feels as though this Olympics loss could be the final go for Nadal.

Gasol certainly acted as if it was Nadal’s last dance, as he took to social media and thanked the tennis legend for his impact of the sports world and on him as a fan:

Even if it is not the last ride for Nadal, Gasol still would have plenty of kind words to say about his fellow Spaniard sporting legend. Both have done incredible things in their respectively sports for the nation of Spain, and Gasol is not going to turn down an opportunity to show love to Nadal.

The two have publicly been friends for years, and Gasol has often commented on Nadal retirement rumors. Him saying this could mean that this retirement scare is more real than any in the past. But the final decision is on the tennis legend, and it’s one he has not stated publicly yet.

Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell supports Team USA

Team USA played their first group stage game of the 2024 Olympics in Paris on Sunday, defeating Serbia in a 110-94 blowout. Lakers star LeBron James was the best player on the floor for the United States, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in the win. And he did so in front of one of his Lakers teammates in D’Angelo Russell.

Russell has been in trade talks for the Lakers nearly the entire offseason after picking up his player option for the 2024-25 season. His salary and the fact that the Lakers have other needs beyond point guard have left Russell in a limbo state, as he is perhaps the most likely name to get dealt before the start of the season.

But that fact didn’t stop him from supporting his Lakers teammates — James and Anthony Davis — in Paris on Sunday.

