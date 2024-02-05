Lakers News: Pau Gasol To Coach In Rising Stars Game During All-Star Weekend For Second Straight Year

The 2024 NBA All-Star weekend is approaching fast, beginning on Feb. 18 and taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana. With the All-Star Game returning to the Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference format, the NBA is trying to recapture the viewing experience as it once was.

It is truly hard to make players give it their all for a game that doesn’t count, but the league is trying to implement fresh ideas into this special weekend. One of the first festivities of the weekend is the Rising Stars game, where the top rookies, sophomores and G Leaguers face off against each other.

For the Rising Stars game, the NBA has been bringing in former players or celebrities to coach these young players and one of them last year was Los Angeles Lakers legend Pau Gasol. It appears that Gasol will be returning to coach once again this year, he announced on social media:

I loved last year's experience and we are back! I’ll be a coach in the @NBAAllStar Rising Stars again! Thanks @NBA 🙏🏼 Me encantó la experiencia el año pasado y estamos de vuelta! Muy ilusionado de ser otra vez entrenador en el Rising Stars del @NBAAllStar! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/YKu29igfKI — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 30, 2024

This is exciting news as Gasol is a prominent figure and contributor to the Lakers franchise, but also one of the most fundamental big men ever. It is rewarding to see him continue to be involved with the league since his retirement and coaching some of the young talent that the league has to offer.

Last year, Gasol’s team, which featured prominent names in Scottie Barnes, Bennedict Mathurin and Paolo Banchero, went on to win the Rising Stars game.

While the Rising Stars game is just for fun, it’ll be cool to see Gasol back on the sidelines once again defending his title and potentially share some valuable information with the next iteration of young stars.

Pau Gasol closes Hall of Fame speech with inspiring message

Since stepping away from his playing career, Gasol is embarking on a new part of his life without basketball. This past summer was a huge moment for the former Lakers big man as he was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy forever. It was an emotional and fulfilling time for Pau and his family, but to close out his speech, he left everyone with positive and inspiring message.

