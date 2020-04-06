Lakers News: Pau Gasol Using Kobe Bryant’s Mentality During 2019-20 NBA Season Hiatus

It feels like the world has been put on pause as the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay indoors and avoid contact with others in hopes of reducing the spread.

The NBA was one of many professional sports leagues who were forced to suspend their seasons, but the growing issue has raised concerns that it may not resume this year.

There was recent optimism that a mid-June return was possible, but that seems to be too hopeful as things currently stand.

Pau Gasol recently came out and said that Kobe Bryant‘s mentality to adversity has helped him during this difficult time, via The Players’ Tribune:

It makes me think about something I learned from a former teammate. The way he responded to setbacks was one of the most remarkable things I’ve seen in my life. He viewed adversity as a great teacher and an opportunity to grow. That teammate was Kobe Bryant. I’m really missing Kobe these days, and the things he taught me are louder than ever in my mind, and in my heart.​

Gasol added that this type of mindset is how the nation can get through this crisis:

We need this mentality right now. We may not be in control of very much, but we still have choices. The way we respond to the pandemic, and its aftermath, will define this moment in our history. Will we come out of this grateful and united — or resentful and divided?

Bryant was well-renowned for his ability to rise up to any challenge and face it head on, something he showed both on and off the court and it is a skill that everyone could use right now. Gasol and Bryant forged a close relationship during their time on the Los Angeles Lakers together and their friendship continued well past their playing days.

Although Bryant is no longer here, his spirit and legacy are still well intact and it is evidenced by Gasol’s words. Bryant inspired millions to better themselves through addressing adversity and using it as a learning experience to create positive outcomes and that is something that should give others comfort during this tough time.

However, sports will be in a holding pattern until progress is made on the coronavirus situation. It could be a long time until basketball resumes, so everyone needs to do their part and stay home for the time being.