Lakers News: Pau Gasol Wishes Good Luck To All Teams Participating In FIBA World Cup

The 2023 FIBA World Cup is set to take place and Team USA featuring Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is hoping to bring the championship back to America. The defending World Cup champions are Spain who took home the tournament in 2019 and are the top-ranked team by FIBA heading into this year’s tournament.

While he wasn’t part of that 2019 team, Lakers legend Pau Gasol has a ton of experience and success in international competition for his native Spain. The Hall of Famer has won three Olympic medals, three EuroBasket championships, and the 2006 FIBA World Cup for his home country.

With the tournament now set to kick off in the Philippines, Gasol posted a video to social media, wishing good luck to all of the teams involved in the tournament:

You can’t describe the emotions you feel on the first game of a World Cup representing your National Team. Best of luck to all competing in the #FIBAWC that tips off today! 🙌🏼 #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/7IyiosBAeQ — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 25, 2023

There is no doubt that Gasol is rooting for his home country to defend their World Cup championship, but there is a lot of competition in this tournament that seems to be wide open for the taking. In fact, Team USA defeated Spain in an exhibition prior to the tournament, and the Americans went undefeated in their tune-up games.

Austin Reaves has played a big role in that as the Lakers guard has become one of the most reliable players on the roster in his reserve role with himself and Tyrese Haliburton powering the second unit. Anthony Edwards has emerged as the alpha dog on the team with the likes of Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and former Laker Brandon Ingram playing important roles as well.

This tournament is an excellent opportunity for players like Reaves to get an excellent experience, hit the ground running once the NBA season begins and hopefully experience a bit of the success that Pau Gasol did in his career.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves taking on recruiting role while with Team USA

Being part of Team USA also gives these players the opportunity to build relationships with other guys from around the league, and Austin Reaves may be doing a little sneaky recruiting for the Lakers as well.

Team USA has often been the start of relationships that led to team-ups in the NBA, and Reaves admitted that he likes some of the players he’s teaming with so he may be putting a few words in their ear while he has the chance.