Lakers News: Paul George Reveals Advice Kobe Bryant Gave Him During Leg Injury Rehab

Toward the end of his career, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant became a mentor and brother-like figure to some of the NBA’s up-and-coming stars.

Bryant was well-known for his ice-cold demeanor and demanding personality, but once he realized his playing days were numbered he embraced the role of raising up the next generation of professional basketball players. Paul George, who grew up idolizing Bryant, was fortunate enough to establish a relationship with the Lakers star and the two grew close over the years.

In 2014, George suffered a gruesome broken leg when playing for Team USA that forced him to miss almost the entirety of the 2014-15 season. However, he was able to return toward the end of the year, a testament to his hard work.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward reflected on some advice Bryant left him during his rehab process that he still carries to this day on Podcast P with Paul George:

“One of the quotes that always stood out to me, and Kobe when I broke my leg was a mentor through that process, was like ‘Attack rehab like you’re practicing, like you’re working out. Like, that’s how you have to attack rehab.’ So like, that’s just how I look at it every time I’m hurt. Alright, boom, what I got to do, let’s go do it, I’m gonna go as hard as I can.”

The initial thought was that George would need to miss the whole season, so him coming back when he did was impressive. Bryant was no stranger to devastating injuries as he had worked through several to get back on the court and finish his career the way he wanted to.

Bryant’s influence and wisdom can be seen across the league and people like George are doing well keeping his spirit alive.

LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Vanessa Bryant and others wish Kobe Bryant happy birthday

Bryant would have turned 45 years old today, a somber reminder that the purple and gold icon is no longer here. However, he is far from forgotten as his family and peers take every opportunity to honor him and the legacy he left behind.

Among those to wish him happy birthday were LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Vanessa and Natalia as they all posted photos to their Instagram accounts to greet Bryant, while former teammates like Caron Butler, Pau Gasol and Lamar Odom sent their messages via X. While Bryant’s passing remains a painful memory, it’s good to see him celebrated so much to this day.

