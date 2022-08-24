Lakers News: Pistons Rookie Jaden Ivey Works Out With Russell Westbrook In Kobe Bryant Shirt

Russell Westbrook is in for a long summer as reports claim the Los Angeles Lakers are still interested in trading the 33-year-old away.

The Lakers reportedly have multiple options to choose from when it comes to parting ways with Westbrook — although one opportunity might have just closed. The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant have agreed to continue their partnership, likely ending L.A.’s pursuit of Kyrie Irving.

Besides Westbrook changing his agent, the 2017 NBA MVP has largely stayed out of the public eye. The Lakers guard seems to be focusing on summer training — and has even been working out with Detroit Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey recently:

Ivey seemingly tried to take inspiration from another Laker during the workout — the late Kobe Bryant. The 2022 NBA Draft’s No. 5 pick donned a Bryant-themed top on the court and emphasized the importance of one of the pillars Kobe’s Mamba Mentality in the caption of his Instagram post: consistency.

During his career, Bryant said that he couldn’t relate to people who don’t give their best at all times or that he enjoyed the road to success all the more if it was a difficult one.

Some of Kobe’s teammates found it difficult to live up to the Lakers legend’s expectations. Luke Walton recently recalled how he had to guard Bryant with no help during the entire practice when the three-time champion “smelled some alcohol” on L.A.’s former forward and head coach during his rookie year.

Getting to workout with Westbrook had to have been a cool experience for the rookie Ivey as he had previously named the Lakers point guard as one of the main players he models his game after.

Heat’s Victor Oladipo says he & Westbrook will be on ‘revenge tour’ in 2022-23

Westbrook endured plenty of adversity during his first year with the Lakers. But should he stay in L.A., his former teammate, Victor Oladipo, thinks the Purple and Gold’s guard will join him on a “revenge tour” next season, proving their doubters wrong.

“Right now, we are on the same wavelength,” Oladpio said on the “VC Show.” The Miami Heat guard is yet to return to his All-Star form after struggling with injuries over the past two years.

