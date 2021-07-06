Lakers News: Preseason Schedule Released For 2021-22 Campaign

The 2020-21 NBA season has been over for quite some time for the Los Angeles Lakers after LeBron James and company were eliminated by the eventual Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. As a result, the focus has shifted to the 2021-22 campaign, with the team announcing their preseason schedule.

The Lakers will get back on the floor on Oct. 3 against the team many believed they’d be facing in the NBA Finals this season. The Purple and Gold will go head-to-head against the three-headed monster of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden when the Brooklyn Nets come to town in October.

Mark your calendars, the 2021 pre-season schedule is out now.#LakeShow x @Delta pic.twitter.com/MrDA92Tihp — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) July 6, 2021

Although these are meaningless games in which teams finalize their rosters with players that will rarely see the floor in the regular season, there are some potentially entertaining matchups on the Lakers’ preseason schedule.

Along with facing the Nets to open the preseason, the 17-time NBA champions will also take on the Suns twice. The Golden State Warriors are also on the schedule, which happens more often than not during the preseason for the Lakers.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this preseason schedule release is what the roster will look like for the Lakers come Oct. 3. Los Angeles is expected to make some moves during the NBA offseason. General manager Rob Pelinka tries to surround Anthony Davis and James with the talent needed to bounce back with a vengeance during the 2021-22 season.

Horton-Tucker Puts In The Work With Handy

After a solid sophomore season with the Lakers, Talen Horton-Tucker isn’t wasting time improving in certain areas. One of those areas of need is in the shooting department, and he’s already worked out with Lethal Shooter and now is doing a variety of things with Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy.

It’ll be interesting to see Horton-Tucker’s progress over the offseason as his fate will be hanging in the balance. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility that he gets traded even though the team views him as a player they want to keep in Los Angeles long-term.