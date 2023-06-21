Lakers News: Projected Top-3 Draft Pick Brandon Miller Calls Paul George His GOAT Over LeBron James

While there are many players who can be brought up in the argument for the greatest NBA player of all-time, the most common debate comes down to former Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan and current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Many players, both current and former, have weighed in on the debate and now one who is set to join the league in Thursday night’s NBA Draft has done the same, though his response will come as a surprise to many. Alabama wing Brandon Miller is expected to be a top-three pick in the draft and one place he could wind up is with the Charlotte Hornets, who hold the second overall pick.

Miller recently met with Jordan for the first time and thus was asked by Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports about the GOAT debate between Jordan and LeBron. When asked if he believes the debate is overblown, Miller would reveal that his GOAT is actually Los Angeles Clippers wing Paul George:

“No, because I actually don’t think LeBron is the GOAT of basketball. My GOAT of basketball is Paul George cuz I grew up watching him so it was never just LeBron.”

While it is a normal thing for players to look at those who they grew up watching and idolizing in a higher light, this is a bit much. George is undoubtedly an extremely talented player as a multi-time All-Star and All-NBA selection who has accomplished a lot in his career. But there is a difference in having an excellent career and being amongst the greatest ever.

Miller is entitled to his own opinion and as he said, George is who he grew up watching so that’s the best in his eyes. But putting him ahead of not only LeBron and Jordan, but players like Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson is just unfathomable. Even the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Larry Bird, Tim Duncan, Hakeem Olajuwon and Stephen Curry are far ahead of George on basically anyone’s list.

In the big picture of whether Miller will become an excellent NBA player, this belief means little. But it will likely be something that many fans bring up often throughout at least the early part of his career.

Lakers ‘more likely than not’ to trade 17th overall pick

Miller is well out of reach for the Lakers in the 2023 NBA Draft as they hold the 17th and 47th overall selections, but whether they will even keep those draft picks is another story.

The latest buzz surrounding the Lakers is that the team is now ‘more likely than not’ to trade the 17th pick whether to move down for multiple picks in the draft or as part of a package to bring in another starting-caliber player. Names such as Buddy Hield, Gary Trent Jr., Royce O’Neale and Kristaps Porzingis were mentioned as players the Lakers could be targeting in such a move.

