Lakers News: Quincy Olivari Signing Shoe Deal With Stephen Curry’s Under Armour Brand

The Los Angeles Lakers and head coach JJ Redick emphasized player development over the offseason and guards like Quincy Olivari could find themselves in the organization’s long-term plans after a strong preseason showing.

Olivari hasn’t played for the Lakers during the 2024-25 season after earning a two-way contract but is developing behind the scenes with the South Bay Lakers. Redick said the organization is happy to have Olivari, and it might be a matter of time before he gets a call up.

The undrafted guard made an impression on the team during preseason when he went off for 22 points against the Golden State Warriors. Afterwards, Olivari expressed how much he idolized Stephen Curry growing up and how surreal it was for him to meet his hero.

Curry took notice of Olivari and the latter appears to be on the verge of signing with the Warriors star’s shoe brand with Under Armour, via Shams Charania of ESPN:

“I’m told that Curry Brand, Stephen Curry’s standalone venture at Under Armour, is finalizing an endorsement deal with Quincy Olivari,” Charania reported. “This is a full-circle moment, this is an unbelievable story in a lot of ways. This is someone, Quincy Olivari, he got an autograph from Stephen Curry twice just over a decade ago as a kid. He also slept with a No. 30 Stephen Curry Warriors jersey and now all of these years later as a 23-year-old man on a two-way contract, he is set to be the second active player with a shoe deal with Stephen Curry’s shoe line Curry Brand. The first being De’Aaron Fox, the Kings star guard whose signature shoe debuts today. But Quincy Olivari is the next signing for Curry Brand.”

Olivari also took to social media to express his gratitude:

God thank you so much for these blessings you’ve bestowed upon me. A shoe deal, wow 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Quincy Olivari (@quincyolivari) December 6, 2024

Olivari’s hard work is beginning to pay off now that he is on the verge of his own shoe deal with Curry Brand. Like all shoe deals, Olivari will be playing exclusively in shoes under the brand and helping market the product to the masses.

It makes sense for Curry brand to target someone like Olivari who brings a heartwarming story but also plays in a large market like Los Angeles where there are countless basketball fans.

D’Angelo Russell believes Quincy Olivari is too good for G League

Quincy Olivari has got the ability to heat up in a hurry on the court, showing off his scoring prowess and long-range accuracy. He’s having a strong season in the G League and Lakers players like D’Angelo Russell are convinced he’s too good to be playing there.

