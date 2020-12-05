Lakers News: Quinn Cook Re-Signs Two Weeks After Being Waived

The Los Angeles Lakers re-signed Quinn Cook, bringing him back into the fold two weeks after waiving the guard.

Cook fills the 14th roster spot for the Lakers, which doesn’t include two-way players Kostas Antetokounmpo and Devontae Cacok. The 27-year-old guard played in 44 games for L.A. last season, including one start. He averaged 5.1 points and 1.1 assists in 11.5 minutes.

Ahead of free agency, the Lakers parted ways with Cook and were said to have used the waive and stretch provision on his $1 million guaranteed money. But following the trade of JaVale McGee to the Cleveland Cavaliers and waiving Jordan Bell, they reversed their decision to stretch the amount they owed the Duke product.

Cook could have only signed a minimum contract following the free agency moves the Lakers had done this offseason. That means L.A. will still pay the guard less than the $3 million they would have shelled out if they didn’t previously waive him.

Cook is reuniting with the NBA champions even though LeBron James has already bid his farewell to the guard and Danny Green, who was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Dennis Schroder. The guard signed just in time to attend the first team practice of training camp this Sunday.

L.A.’s front office is enduring a particularly busy week. Cook’s return follows Jared Dudley’s re-signing and the announcement of Anthony Davis inking a new five-year deal . Before that, the Lakers announced LeBron James signed a two-year contract extension that runs through the 2022-23 season.

kyle Kuzma and Lakers in talks over contract extension

Kyle Kuzma’s future now seems to remain the last unknown for the Lakers this offseason. The 25-year-old forward is eligible for his rookie contract extension until Dec. 21. Kuzma said his agent has held in talks with the Lakers over an extension and vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka confirmed the team was interested in keeping the Utah product.

However, if the two sides do not come to an agreement until the beginning of the new season, they will have to wait until next year’s free agency when Kuzma becomes a restricted free agent.

