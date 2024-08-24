Lakers News: Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Takes Kobe Bryant In GOAT Conversation

There are three players that seem to come up more consistently than anyone else when discussing the greatest players in NBA history. The first two are LeBron James and Michael Jordan, both with enough stats, personal and team accolades to make an impressive argument. The third, though, is Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant does not necessarily have many of the same personal accolades and the statistical feats that James or even Jordan have accomplished. However, Bryant is a generation-defining icon that won five championships and did so by captivating every corner of the basketball world with his play style, clutch moments and Mamba Mentality.

So it’s common to find people, especially other professional athletes, choosing Bryant as their GOAT. That’s exactly what Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby did when asked to compare Bryant to James and Jordan, via The OGs Podcast:

“My GOAT list, I’m taking Kobe over LeBron. I think LeBron, like I respect his greatness, like he is top three no question. But if it really comes down to it, like in my opinion, you got Game 7 on the line. I am taking MJ, I am taking Kobe, if I want to win a title. That’s just my opinion.”

Bryant collected some of basketball’s most memorable game-winners and biggest moments during his 20-year career. He scored 81 points, the second-most in a game in NBA history to this day. He ended his career with a 60-piece. In the meantime, he had regular and postseason game winners and clutch moments that infinitely propelled his star power.

James and Jordan have plenty of these moments as well. There is a reason that all three routinely find themselves as a part of this discussion. But Bryant’s mentality and inspiration is likely why so many professional athletes view him as the GOAT in his sport.

Kobe was an aspirational figure for nearly the entirety of his career and continued that in his short post-playing career. When he passed away in January of 2020, his impact on the sports world was felt immeasurably. So while Jordan and James have arguably more compelling GOAT arguments, no one can deny what Bryant has meant to the sport.

Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios turned heads with their decision to tribute Kobe Bryant ahead of a mixed doubles exhibition match at the US Open. They both entered the court wearing Bryant jerseys, and spoke afterwards that they had made the decision together to do so.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!