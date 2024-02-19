Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Believes Spencer Dinwiddie Will Help LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers didn’t make a move at the trade deadline, a decision that might’ve caused some frustration for LeBron James.

James turned heads on social media when he posted an hourglass emoji, which some took as time’s running out for the Lakers. However, James hasn’t publicly indicated he plans to leave and is actually focused on returning to Los Angeles for next season according to reports.

However, the front office did manage to add to the roster when they signed Spencer Dinwiddie in the buyout market. Dinwiddie was surprisingly waived by the Toronto Raptors after he was traded and he found his way back home to Southern California.

In an appearance on Bully Ball with Rachel Nichols, former Lakers guard Rajon Rondo said he believes Dinwiddie will be able to help James out:

“I think he’s OK with what he has,” Rondo said. “He might have expressed his unhappiness or whatever he was thinking at the time but, you know, that’s Bron. He puts pressure on his teammates and if you can’t take it, he kind of fizzles those guys out. He’s very calculated in everything he does and he’s well-aware of what’s happening within the organization. Bron not trying to carry the entire load playing over 35 plus minutes a game. I think a guy like Spencer can give Bron a little more breathing room to sit on the bench and keep his composure and gain his strength and energy back. “I can see the lineup finishing with Spencer, Bron, AD, DLo and Austin Reaves. That can be a tough lineup to switch or try to double team the way AD’s passing out of the double this year is night and day since I played with him. I think Bron will be OK with at the end of the day what happened. Whatever cards he has, he’s going to play ‘em and he’s going to play them to the best of his ability.”

James and Dinwiddie have only played one game together so far, but the latter’s a natural fit on the team because of his ability to create shots for himself and his teammates. James is often tasked with running the offense, but having someone like Dinwiddie to take over ball-handling and playmaking duties can help keep him fresher during games.

Rich Paul reiterates LeBron James’ commitment to Jeanie Buss and Lakers

Some believe James could bolt in free agency this summer, but his agent Rich Paul publicly said the superstar is committed to Jeanie Buss and the Lakers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!