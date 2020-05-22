Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Foundation Provided Meals In Kentucky As Part Of Coronavirus Relief Efforts

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has been decimating the world forced the NBA to put its 2019-20 NBA season on hold, but there has been growing optimism in recent weeks on a potential return.

The NBA appears to be moving forward with plans of resuming the season at one or multiple bubble locations, with the hope that available on-site testing and controlled environments will allow the operation to run smoothly.

In the meantime, players like Rajon Rondo have been doing their part to help their communities as there are numerous people who have struggled to gather basic essentials during this crisis.

According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Rondo was able to provide meals and other forms of relief back in his hometown via the Rajon Rondo Foundation:

The Rajon Rondo Foundation joined with Lineage Logistics, a provider of temperature-controlled food logistics, and Louisville food bank Dare to Care to deliver more than 250,000 meals. Rondo spent three weeks in Louisville in April packing and delivering meals, as well as distributing gift cards and exercise kits to senior citizens and families with kids involved in his youth foundation. “There were some people in tears,” Rondo said. “Some people said God answers prayers. I was kind of taken aback by the aid I was able to provide. With that kind of reaction, you just want to be able to do more and bring awareness to what is going on out here. Nobody should go without food. Senior citizens paved the way for us. There are kids and families in need. So, I tried to help as many people as possible.”

It is a wonderful gesture by Rondo and an excellent example of how the NBA and its players do genuinely care for the communities that support them. The pandemic has shifted how people have to operate, leaving many helpless or unable to support themselves like they normally would.

Food and supplies can be hard to come by when everyone is trying to look out for themselves, so Rondo’s generosity during these difficult times can not be understated. The point guard is no stranger to charitable acts as he started his foundation back in 2011 and is widely known for his willingness to give back to the youth and less fortunate.

Although the virus is doing a number on the nation, basketball’s pending return serves as a bright spot for fans who could use the excitement and drama again. Hopefully Rondo and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers are back in action soon.