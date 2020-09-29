Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Hopes Brother Will Be Allowed To Attend NBA Finals Games

One of the more unexpected moments to occur during the NBA playoffs was the issue that arose between William Rondo, brother of Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo, and the Houston Rockets’ Russell Westbrook.

In the fourth quarter of the Lakers’ closeout victory over the Rockets in Game 5, Westbrook was seen having words with one of the fans, which turned out to be the older Rondo brother. Ultimately he was escorted out of the arena by security and hasn’t been able to attend any of the subsequent Lakers games, but Rajon wants that to change for the NBA Finals.

Rondo spoke with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated about his big brother, expressing hope William will be permitted to attend the Finals:

If the Lakers make the NBA Finals, Rondo also hopes that his brother William, will be able to attend games again. William Rondo, who oversees all the barbers, hair braiders, hair stylists and manicurists in the bubble, has not been to a Lakers game since having words with Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook during the Lakers’ series-ending Game 5 victory in the Western Conference semifinals on Sept. 12. Said Rondo of his brother, whom he has called his “rock” in the bubble: “He better be there.”

Every player that was inside the Orlando bubble has been dealing with some sort of outside issues, and Rondo is no different. He is from Louisville, Kentucky which is where the incident involving Breonna Taylor happened so that is at the forefront his mind, not to mention his daughter recently turned 13 years old and he had to miss her birthday.

Rondo called his brother William his rock inside the bubble and with so much going on that kind of stability is needed. Obviously the elder Rondo can not antagonize the opposing team’s players as this isn’t a normal crowd situation and he will have to control that.

But with just a single minor incident it would seem to be extra if the league wouldn’t allow him to attend these Finals contests.

Rondo leaning on brother in bubble

Rondo has been extremely open about the effect that his brother William has had on him in Orlando. In addition to the things on his mind now, Rondo also dealt with an injury immediately upon arrival in Orlando and had to leave the bubble in order to have surgery and rehab.

Rajon has turned to his older brother even during games, admitting that he looks towards the stands for his brother who helps him remain calm or to turn it up if needed. Rajon even spoke about Game 2 against the Rockets in which he credited his brother for helping him push through the fatigue and have an outstanding game down the stretch.

