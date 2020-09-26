Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Leaning On Brother In NBA Bubble

Rajon Rondo has served as one of the most pleasant surprises for the Los Angeles Lakers since taking the court in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Although he’s coming off a subpar performance, Rondo was instrumental in the Lakers cruising into a Western Conference Finals showdown with the Denver Nuggets.

Of course, he is not the only Rondo that has managed to make his presence felt inside the NBA bubble. While most players are just getting accustomed to having their family members join them on the Walt Disney World campus, Rondo’s brother, William, has been around since the restart began.

He is the head of concierge services and oversaw the process of bringing barbers to Orlando. William got in bit of trouble for his verbal altercation with Houston Rockets star Russell Westbrook during Game 5 of the second round and it resulted in his ejection.

Regardless, Rondo is still relishing in having his brother around during an unprecedented postseason. According to Marc J. Spears of the Athletic, Rondo credited him for serving as a motivating factor:

“He’s been my rock since I’ve been here,” Rajon Rondo told The Undefeated. “A lot of inspiration. A lot of motivation. From the top on down, he’s somebody I look to from the stands and get my calmness from. He will tell me honestly to pick it up or that I’m doing great. He knows the game. I definitely need him in the building with me.”

Rondo added that his brother’s words are what helped him push through Game 2 when the Lakers secured their first win of the series against the Rockets:

“He actually gave me a hell of a boost in Game 2 against the Rockets,” Rajon Rondo said. “I was tired as hell and I was on [Rockets star] James [Harden] guarding him in the fourth quarter. He was like, ‘Dig deep. Get through it.’ I needed that. I actually told him that he helped me get through the fourth in terms of my fatigue. It wasn’t time for that. I heard him in the crowd and I’m always looking for him at the start of the games.”

Rondo’s comments provide some insight on his close relationship and further help solidify the challenges these players have faced being quarantined away from home for so long. Fortunately, he was able to take full advantage of the perks of having family around from the beginning and it has clearly paid huge dividends for both him and the Lakers.

It should come as no surprise to see that Rondo did not hesitate to come to his brother’s defense by pointing out Westbrook’s clear frustrations. Regardless, the NBA has made efforts to ensure that those in attendance at games maintain a certain decorum.

Rondo’s brother believed to be safe

William was not instructed to leave the NBA bubble, but his ability to continue attending playoff games is unclear.

