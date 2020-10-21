Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Set NBA Record For Assists By Reserve In Single Playoff

One of the biggest revelations during the Los Angeles Lakers’ championship run was veteran point guard Rajon Rondo turning into ‘Playoff Rondo’ and becoming arguably the team’s most consistent role player.

What Rondo brings to the table is his basketball IQ and playmaking ability, and that is what allowed him to enter the record books.

Rondo’s 105 assists in the 2020 playoffs set a new NBA record for assists by a reserve in a single playoff, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Rondo surpassed the previous record of 95 set by Manu Ginobili of the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

Rondo knew exactly what he needed to do to help this Lakers team and he did that in spades. There were multiple games in which Rondo was undoubtedly the x-factor and helped the Lakers to a win. Simply put, the team doesn’t win a championship without his play.

Rondo averaged 6.6 assists in the playoffs, second on the team behind LeBron James. What makes his accomplishment more impressive is that Rondo missed the entire first round of the playoffs after fracturing his thumb in practice.

At the rate he was dishing the ball out, Rondo would have posted another 33 assists had he played against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round, putting a bigger gap between himself and the rest of the field.

Rondo had seven games with at least eight assists during and his shocking 40% three-point percentage surely helped to open up passing lanes.

Very rarely does a team have a point guard with the vision, IQ, and passing ability that Rondo possesses coming off the bench. His role on this Lakers team was to set up teammates and help relieve some of the playmaking duties off of LeBron and setting a record like this is proof that he played his role to the highest degree.

Rondo ‘excited’ to get championship run for swing

This is Rondo’s second NBA title of his career, but this one took on some extra meaning as he had his son, Rajon Rondo Jr. with him inside the bubble to celebrate. The young Rondo made waves on social media, and the elder Rondo said there was only one thing on the kid’s mind following the victory.

“I think the first question he asked when we won, he was like, ‘When do I get my ring?’” Rondo said.

“I’m extremely excited to be able to get his size, his ring size and order him one as well. It’s definitely a surreal moment. He definitely understands what’s going on, and like I said, I’m a proud dad.”

