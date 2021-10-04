Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Says LeBron James Has ‘The Blueprint’ To Win

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo has long been considered one of the smartest players to ever step foot on an NBA floor. That likely goes a long way towards the connection that he has established with superstar LeBron James, also recognized as one of the most intelligent players in NBA history.

Of course, James is also one of the greatest and most successful players in the history of the league as well with four NBA Championships, NBA Finals MVPs and regular-season MVPs amongst a host of other accolades. Perhaps most impressive was his run from 2011 until 2020 where his team made the NBA Finals nine times in 10 seasons across three different franchises.

No one has ever been able to achieve that level of consistent team success over that extended period of time, hence why Rondo believes James simply has the blueprint, as he calls it.

“He has the blueprint. Not many guys have the blueprint in this league,” Rondo said at Lakers Media Day. “I think he went to the finals 9 out of 11 or 9 out of 10 times. So I said this about him a long time ago: he has what it takes to win. He knows what it takes and the caliber of players you need on a team, along with himself, to win championships. So he’s done it, he’s probably the best in our era that’s done it, and I also feel like I have the blueprint as well.”

Players in the past have at times referred to the secret of success in the NBA, or the blueprint as Rondo calls it, and not everyone can figure it out. James obviously has and Rondo has as well. As for revealing what exactly the blueprint is, however, Rondo would give a couple of nuggets but ultimately stop short of revealing everything.

“Each team varies; I can’t give you the secret to that,” the Lakers point guard added. “Maybe when I coach one day I’ll unveil it but other than that, like I said, you do obviously, first thing is talented players, talented teams. There’s a lot of things that go into it; willingness to sacrifice. Buying in, having the right leader and coach to lead the guys. We do have what it takes to win and anything less would be a failure.”

That mindset of sacrifice and buying in is one that all of the Lakers have preached heading into the coming season. Rondo believes this team has all of the ingredients to win a championship and with LeBron James at the forefront being that leader, it is hard to disagree.

Rondo thankful for James & Davis vouching for his return

After helping the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship, Rondo would leave in free agency for a big-money contract with the Atlanta Hawks. But one tumultuous season later and Rondo finds himself back in the purple and gold and is extremely thankful to both LeBron James and Anthony Davis for vouching for his return.

“Well, it’s not a secret, I wouldn’t be here if those guys didn’t vouch for me,” Rondo said at Lakers Media Day. “You know I get their approval stamp. So I texted Bron the other day, texted him a simple thank you. Not taking anything for granted. Things happen in this league so many times; you never know what can happen possibly. So it’s been a fun ride, it’s been a fun journey, but coming back here with this organization, this great group of people, along with these great teammates and coaching staff, I look forward to the very top and trying to get back to a championship and try to bring another title here in LA.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!