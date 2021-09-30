Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Thankful For LeBron James, Anthony Davis Vouching For His Return

The Los Angeles Lakers brought in a number of veterans this offseason, many of whom had previously been with the franchise before, and one of the latest additions was veteran Rajon Rondo. The point guard was crucial in the team’s 2020 NBA Championship run and, just as importantly, was a favorite in the locker room of both Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Rondo would leave in free agency that offseason as the Atlanta Hawks offered him a big-money contract that he couldn’t refuse, but now he’s back in Purple and Gold and ready to bring home another championship.

Rondo also understands that his relationship with James and Davis is a major reason why he is back and he is thankful for that.

“Well, it’s not a secret, I wouldn’t be here if those guys didn’t vouch for me,” Rondo said at Lakers Media Day. “You know I get their approval stamp. So I texted Bron the other day, texted him a simple thank you. Not taking anything for granted. Things happen in this league so many times; you never know what can happen possibly. So it’s been a fun ride, it’s been a fun journey, but coming back here with this organization, this great group of people, along with these great teammates and coaching staff, I look forward to the very top and trying to get back to a championship and try to bring another title here in LA.”

The Lakers clearly had a plan in place this offseason to bring in veteran players with playoff experience and Rondo was an obvious choice once he was released and became a free agent. Not only does Rondo remain one of the most intelligent players in the league who can help organize the team and create on the court, but he also is an excellent veteran voice to have in the locker room who commands respect and players will listen to.

His role likely won’t be as big as it was during the team’s 2020 run, but Rondo is happy to be back with James and Davis on the Lakers with a chance to add one more ring to his resume.

Rondo believes leadership role is same as any other season

Head coach Frank Vogel has spoken about the expectations for Rajon Rondo this year, believing he will be more of a locker room leader as opposed to someone getting big minutes in the rotation. But when it comes to that leadership role, it is something Rondo embraces.

“I don’t think it will be any different than any other year. I pride myself on being able to control a locker room and get the best out of the very talented players around me. So regardless of our maturity level, our age, we still have probably one of the best-talented teams I’ve ever played for. I’m looking forward to collaborating with all of these guys, learning from them, being a sponge soaking up so much great knowledge from the players, also the staff again. I continue to move forward and try to accomplish one common goal.”

