Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Thankful For LeBron James, Anthony Davis Vouching For His Return
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Up next
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers brought in a number of veterans this offseason, many of whom had previously been with the franchise before, and one of the latest additions was veteran Rajon Rondo. The point guard was crucial in the team’s 2020 NBA Championship run and, just as importantly, was a favorite in the locker room of both Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

Rondo would leave in free agency that offseason as the Atlanta Hawks offered him a big-money contract that he couldn’t refuse, but now he’s back in Purple and Gold and ready to bring home another championship.

Rondo also understands that his relationship with James and Davis is a major reason why he is back and he is thankful for that.

“Well, it’s not a secret, I wouldn’t be here if those guys didn’t vouch for me,” Rondo said at Lakers Media Day. “You know I get their approval stamp. So I texted Bron the other day, texted him a simple thank you. Not taking anything for granted. Things happen in this league so many times; you never know what can happen possibly. So it’s been a fun ride, it’s been a fun journey, but coming back here with this organization, this great group of people, along with these great teammates and coaching staff, I look forward to the very top and trying to get back to a championship and try to bring another title here in LA.”

The Lakers clearly had a plan in place this offseason to bring in veteran players with playoff experience and Rondo was an obvious choice once he was released and became a free agent. Not only does Rondo remain one of the most intelligent players in the league who can help organize the team and create on the court, but he also is an excellent veteran voice to have in the locker room who commands respect and players will listen to.

His role likely won’t be as big as it was during the team’s 2020 run, but Rondo is happy to be back with James and Davis on the Lakers with a chance to add one more ring to his resume.

Rondo believes leadership role is same as any other season

Head coach Frank Vogel has spoken about the expectations for Rajon Rondo this year, believing he will be more of a locker room leader as opposed to someone getting big minutes in the rotation. But when it comes to that leadership role, it is something Rondo embraces.

“I don’t think it will be any different than any other year. I pride myself on being able to control a locker room and get the best out of the very talented players around me. So regardless of our maturity level, our age, we still have probably one of the best-talented teams I’ve ever played for. I’m looking forward to collaborating with all of these guys, learning from them, being a sponge soaking up so much great knowledge from the players, also the staff again. I continue to move forward and try to accomplish one common goal.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Nba News: All-nba Teams Will Be Announced Before Draft

Pressure Mounting On Lakers To Decide Whether To Trade for Paul George

The NBA season will officially end in the next few days, at which point all eyes will turn to the draft which scheduled for June 22…
Lakers Rumors: J.b. Bickerstaff To Join Luke Walton’s Coaching Staff?

Lakers Rumors: J.B. Bickerstaff To Join Luke Walton’s Coaching Staff?

Houston Rockets interim Coach J.B Bickerstaff has informed team officials that he is withdrawing his name from consideration to become the club’s head coach…

Lakers Two-Way Players Alex Caruso & Johnathan Williams Making The Most Of Their Opportunity

As March Madness sweeps the nation it’s only natural that NBA fans gravitate towards the college players that…
DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis during 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend, Lakers

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Details DeMarcus Cousins’ Role To Begin 2019-20 NBA Season

Aside from the Anthony Davis trade, arguably the biggest move the Los Angeles Lakers made during the 2019 NBA offseason…