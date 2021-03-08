Lakers News: Rare Kobe Bryant Rookie Card Sold For $1.8 Million

The sports trading card industry has exploded recently, with people across the sporting spectrum selling and trading cards for various amounts of cash. Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is among the players whose cards boast tremendous value.

Bryant, who racked up the accolades throughout his illustrious 20-year career, would have held immense value in any memorabilia. But since Bryant passed away in a devastating helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020, countless people want to possess a piece of history, as Bryant is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever step on the court.

The boom regarding sports trading cards enables fans of Bryant to search for a card that features the all-time legend, and one such card recently made headlines for the price it sold for, via Goldin Auctions:

Final Sale Price: $1,795,800 An all-time record for any Kobe Bryant card. pic.twitter.com/dTStDwavHx — Goldin Auctions (@GoldinAuctions) March 7, 2021

The sale price of nearly $1.8 million establishes itself as the highest anyone has paid to obtain a Bryant card, Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin told Kelly Cohen of ESPN:

“Kobe Bryant was one of the fiercest competitors of all time and a truly larger-than-life figure. His rookie card is one of the rarest in existence and one of only two on earth in black label pristine condition, which is the highest possible obtainable grade. The fact that it sold for the final auction price of $1.795 million, the all-time record for any Kobe Bryant card, speaks to just how beloved he was around the world,” Ken Goldin, founder of Goldin Auctions, told ESPN on Sunday. “The enthusiasm for trading cards and memorabilia has never been higher and as even more people recognize the incredible investment opportunity these assets offer, we anticipate that interest will only continue to grow.”

The rarity and condition of the card definitely drove up its value, and since there’s another one of that style out there, it’ll be interesting to see if the owner of that card decides to capitalize on the potential profit or keep it. The same applies to anyone possessing a rare card of the Lakers legend.

Bryant NFT digital art valued at $25,000

Australian artist Bosslogic creates various types of artwork, but one piece that became sought after was an NFT (Non-Fungible-Token) digital art creation that featured Bryant, titled “Forever Mamba.”

A cryptocurrency trader who goes by “Westcoastnft” originally bought the artwork for $824, the two numbers Bryant wore during his time with the Lakers, but after the purchase, he began receiving offers valuing the piece at $25,000.

Westcoastnft said selling the artwork isn’t part of any plans and is uncertain if any dollar amount will convince him to depart with the creation.

