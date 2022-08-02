Lakers News: Rare Kobe Bryant Rookie Card Will Be Auctioned As Part Of 150-Card Collection On Aug. 24

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant became one of the most recognizable athletes of all time during his 20-year career, making his NBA trading cards a hot commodity on the collectibles market.

Bryant’s cards have yielded record prices twice within the last 18 months. In March 2021, Kobe’s chrome rookie card sold for nearly $1.8 million. Less than a year later, a rare Bryant-themed collectible from the Precious Metal Gems series went for $2 million.

Trading card enthusiasts will get to bid on a special collection come Aug. 24, otherwise known as Kobe Bryant Day, when Hindman Auctions will make “8.24: The Definitive Collection of Kobe Bryant Rookie Cards” available to purchase.

Among the collection’s highlights will be a 1996-97 Skybox E-X2000 Credentials Kobe Bryant Rookie Basketball Card No. 30 numbered 53 of 499 (lot 58) with a Beckett Grading Services (BGS) grade of 9.0 grade.

Hindman claims this card is arguably the most coveted Bryant rookie card on the market. Released as part of the highly sought-after E-X2000 collection, it features a notably innovative design with its die-cut image of Bryant, foiled borders, and cloud background.

The 8.24 collection will include 150 cards, presented in 81 lots to honor Bryant’s famous 81-point performance against the Toronto Raptors in 2006.

“We are thrilled to be able to present a collection that captures such an integral part of the career of one of the most influential sports figures of the 21st century,” said Hindman’s Specialist for Sports Memorabilia, James Smith.

“Basketball card collections of this caliber are few and far between, and we are eager to see how bidders respond to cards from a basketball icon.”

Nike to keep DeMar DeRozan as face of Bryant’s iconic shoe line

Bryant’s shoe brand remains a major part of the legendary Laker’s legacy. The sneakers remain extremely popular among NBA stars, including Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

After the shoe line returned to Nike, recent reports claim the sportswear manufacturer has kept DeMar DeRozan as brand ambassador for another four years.

DeRozan will remain the face of Bryant’s shoe brand.

