Lakers News: Rare Kobe Bryant Trading Card Sold For Record-Breaking $2 Million
Christian Peterson-Getty Images
The late Kobe Bryant’s legend lives on, as stories from the Los Angeles Lakers great’s 20-year career keep being told by those who witnessed it.

James Worthy recently revealed Bryant asked him to work on his footwork both in his early NBA days and his farewell season some 20 years later — emphasizing the extent of the 2008 MVP’s pursuit of excellence.

Also, the five-time NBA champion remains celebrated by the fans, making Bryant-themed memorabilia a particularly coveted asset. Trading card platform PWCC Marketplace has announced that a rare Kobe Bryant card has been sold privately for $2 million, the highest price of a Bryant card to date.

The emerald-hued 1997-98 Metal Universe card comes from the Precious Metal Gems series, whose parallels are particularly valuable in the hobby. It also received an 8.5 grade from Beckett Grading Services as only the second card of the kind.

PWCC’s director of business development Jessie Craig said the card “is more desirable” than Bryant’s autograph or a Kobe Bryant rookie card.

Vanessa Bryant presents Suns’ Chris Paul with Kobe & Gigi WNBA Advocacy Award

The NBA and WNBA have paid another tribute to Bryant and his legacy, creating the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award to honor efforts for the advancement of girls and women’s basketball.

Kobe’s wife Vanessa presented Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul with the inaugural award during the 2022 All-Star Game.

