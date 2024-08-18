Lakers News: Real Madrid Star Vinicius Jr. Hopes To Have Career As Long As LeBron James

There aren’t very many athletes who can relate to the level of pressure that faced Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James when he entered the NBA back in 2003. One who can perhaps come close is Brazilian soccer superstar Vinicius Jr., who joined Real Madrid at the age of 18 for the second biggest transfer fee of any Brazilian player ever.

Like LeBron, it didn’t take long for Vinicius to turn into one of the best players in the sport. He has already helped Real Madrid to two UEFA Champions League trophies, including this year when he was named UEFA Champions League Player of the Season with six goals and five assists during the campaign.

While Vinicius hasn’t always been a huge basketball fan, he has always been a fan of James and was even able to meet him after a Lakers game this past season. And the young superstar hopes to emulate the longevity of LeBron’s career on the soccer pitch, via Tania Ganguli of the New York Times:

“God willing, I can play as long as he has,” said Vinícius, 24, answering questions in Portuguese that were sent via WhatsApp. Vinícius met James after a Lakers game last Christmas. They hugged and exchanged signed jerseys. “I was so nervous, anxious, and at the same time wanting him not to show up so I wouldn’t have to express what I was feeling at that moment,” he said.

Even some of the biggest international stars can get nervous around their idols and that was the case when Vinicius had the chance to meet the Lakers star last year. But the two do have plenty in common and if Vinicius is able to continue on the path he’s on right now, he could find himself as one of the greatest to ever play his sport, like LeBron has done.

With his work already being done in battling racism in soccer, Vinicius is making an impact off the court like his idol as well. There aren’t many who have lived up to outsized expectations at such a young age, but Vinicius has the right person to follow in James and is well on his way to being a true legend.

LeBron James named MVP of 2024 Olympics

LeBron James and Team USA accomplished their goal at the 2024 Olympics, bring back a fifth straight gold medal.

James was also honored as the MVP of the tournament, which is a tremendous accomplishment for the Lakers star that will be turning 40 later this year.

