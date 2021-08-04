Lakers News: Reggie Miller Sounds Off On L.A.’s Offseason Moves
Reggie Miller, Lakers
May 26, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller during the fourth quarter in game six of the Western conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena. The Warriors defeated the Rockets 115-86 for a 3-3 tie in the series. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
After making a splash to start the offseason with the acquisition of Russell Westbrook, the Los Angeles Lakers have since meticulously put together a roster of faces, both new and old.

It was no secret that the Purple and Gold would need to fill out the line-up with cheap, viable options due to their limited resources. They kickstarted things by bringing back familiar faces in Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard, and Wayne Ellington.

The Lakers continued to shore up on veterans like Kent Bazemore and Carmelo Anthony as part of their efforts to secure some bang for their buck. However, many have pointed out that the common trend in their moves is players entering the twilight of their careers.

Of course, this has raised questions regarding how this team will fare during the grind of a full 82-game season. TNT analyst Reggie Miller took to Twitter to put the onus on Frank Vogel and his coaching staff to find a way to keep them healthy.

There is no question that injuries derailed any chance the Lakers had of defending their title this season. Staying healthy will surely be one of the biggest storylines surrounding this team as they once again go all-in on a title run.

While many question the risk of carrying a roster filled with players well into their 30s, L.A. clearly prioritized bringing in proven options that boasted a championship pedigree. The fact that they were able to bring them in for less money is indicative of their desire to compete for a championship.

Fortunately, L.A. did manage to alleviate the veteran movement by adding Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn and re-signing Talen Horton-Tucker to the backcourt. However, whether or not this experiment is a success will hinge on Vogel’s ability to find a healthy balance.

Dwight Howard reacts to return to L.A.

The decision to bring back many former Lakers has certainly been met with plenty of fanfare. This was certainly the case for Howard following his redemption with the team during an unprecedented title run in 2020.

The eight-time All-Star made it clear that a second championship will need to come with a parade this time around.

