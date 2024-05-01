Lakers News: Release Of ‘Mambacita’s 18th Birthday’ Capsule Collection To Celebrate Gianna Bryant

It’s been more than four years since Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others were tragically killed in a helicopter crash. Not a day has gone by that both Kobe and Gigi have been missed by Lakers and basketball fans though as both of their legacies will live on forever.

Gigi, in particular, was a mirror image of her dad as she had a love for the game of basketball like no other, constantly wanting to get better in hopes of playing in the WNBA.

She likely would have been on the cusp of that dream had she still been alive today as her 18th birthday would have been on Wednesday, May 1.

But as a way of celebrating her birthday, Vanessa Bryant and the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation are releasing a clothing capsule collection that is now available on their website:

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation continues to make an impact on youth sports and that continues even after Kobe and Gigi’s deaths. All net proceeds for this release will go towards the foundation’s mission of bringing positive impact to athletes and boys and girls in sports.

In honor of what would’ve been Gigi’s 18th birthday, Vanessa unveiled a special edition design for the Nike Kobe 8 “Mambacita,” the sneakers based on her daughter’s nickname.

The shoes include a new pattern featured black butterflies on a white background with golden accents, including a heart-shaped pendant with the “Mambacita” logo. The design also includes Gigi’s name and the No. 2, her basketball jersey number, written in black letters on the heel of the shoe.

Fans can also purchase jerseys and other clothing apparel on the website to help contribute to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in honor of Gigi.

Lakers to unveil statue featuring Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant in future

Earlier this year, the Lakers finally unveiled a statue of Kobe Bryant outside of Crypto.com Arena where he won five championships for the team.

During the ceremony, Vanessa Bryant revealed that there actually will be three statues dedicated to Bryant outside of the arena with one of them including Gianna Bryant. The other two statues will be unveiled at a later date that has not yet been announced.

While the first statue of Bryant was special and depicted him holding his finger to the sky after scoring 81 points, the one that includes Gigi on it should be even more special for the Bryant and Lakers family.

