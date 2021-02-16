Lakers News: Rich Paul Expects Anthony Davis To Miss Games Beyond Re-Evaluation Period

The Los Angeles Lakers received a huge injury scare during Sunday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets when Anthony Davis went down with what appeared to be another Achilles injury.

Davis missed two games due to Achilles tendonosis but was deemed healthy enough to return last Friday for a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies. He scored 35 points and added nine rebounds, looking as healthy as ever.

Against the Nuggets, Davis went down after colliding with Nikola Jokic on a drive after 14 minutes played. He limped to the locker room, never returned and was scheduled for an MRI.

It revealed Davis’ Achilles was not torn and he instead was diagnosed with a calf strain. Davis also re-aggravated his Achilles tendinosis and the current plan is for him to be re-evaluated in two or three weeks.

Despite that, Davis’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, believes he will miss more time than that, via Mark Medina of USA Today:

Davis is preparing for the likelihood of missing games beyond his reevaluation period since that will likely start the beginning of his rehab, according to Paul.

There is no doubt the Lakers will be as cautious as they can with Davis, ensuring he is back to being 100% healthy before he returns to the court. Not only is the Lakers’ only goal this season to win the championship, but Davis signed a five-year contract in the offseason, so they also have his long-term interests in mind.

As far as the standings go, the Lakers currently sit in second in the West at 21-7, meaning they are in no danger of missing the playoffs and can afford to rest Davis for as long as it’s necessary.

Davis frustrated by latest setback

To no surprise, Davis expressed frustration with the injury when speaking to the media after the loss to the Nuggets. He revealed that he felt his Achilles injury had completely gone away as he was no longer feeling soreness or anything of the sort.

Regardless, Davis and the Lakers dodged a huge bullet as he is not dealing with a season-ending injury, so hopefully he can continue to progress in the coming weeks to get back on the court as soon as possible.

