Lakers News: Rich Paul Lists Mavericks, Timberwolves & Raptors As Other Teams Interested In Bronny James
Bronny James continues to be the most talked about prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft class. The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, Bronny has been a constant subject of discussion despite being viewed by most as a late second-round pick at best.

Many believe the Lakers are most likely to draft Bronny with the 55th overall pick and the fact that Bronny has only worked out for them and the Phoenix Suns only furthers that idea. But agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports has continued to insist that many teams are interested in Bronny.

Paul has even gone as far as naming a couple of those teams, mentioning the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors as possibilities to take Bronny in the NBA Draft, via Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

“There are other teams that love Bronny. For example, Minnesota, Dallas, Toronto. If it’s not the Lakers, it will be someone else. Minnesota would love to get Bronny in, but I don’t know who their owner is going to be. [Mavs GM] Nico Harrison is like an uncle to Bronny. If the Lakers don’t take him at 55, Dallas would take him at 58 and give him a guaranteed deal. Masai [Ujiri, Raptors president,] loves him. They could take him without even seeing him at 31. Workouts aren’t everything for these teams.”

Paul has been working overtime when it comes to James and setting the record straight between public opinion and his reality. Paul’s message has never wavered in that he is treating Bronny like any other client of his, he is not pushing him towards the Lakers, and that they will not accept anything other than a standard NBA contract.

Going so far as to list actual teams is a step that was unexpected and it sounds as if the Mavericks basically gave Paul and Bronny a promise that they would draft him if he is still on the board at 58.

The Lakers continue to be the favorite to take Bronny, but where he ultimately lands will be one of the biggest stories on draft night.

Rich Paul explains why Bronny James has only worked out for Lakers and Suns

It has been reported by many that there are a lot of teams interested in bringing in Bronny James for a pre-draft workout, but the Lakers and Suns remain the only teams he has actually visited and Rich Paul recently explained why.

Paul said that the goal for any client is to find the team that best fits their needs and push them towards those squads. As it stands, Paul clearly views the Lakers and Suns as the ideal fit, but he maintains that he will be happy with any team drafting Bronny as long as the fit makes sense.

