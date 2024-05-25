Lakers News: Rich Paul Not Focused On Getting Bronny To Play With LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers may be out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but they still find themselves in the rumor mill ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Although Los Angeles isn’t sure if they’ll have their first-round pick this year, the scouting department still has work to do evaluating prospects such as Bronny James, the oldest son of Lakers star LeBron James. Bronny’s pre-draft experience has been heavily scrutinized, though he recently had a strong workout at the Klutch Sports Pro Day at the Lakers’ training facility.

There is a belief in league circles that L.A. will try to draft Bronny in an effort to keep LeBron happy, perhaps a wise tactic given that the superstar has a player option he can opt out of the 2024-25 season. LeBron hasn’t tipped his hand with what he’ll do, though the growing sense is that he re-ups with the Lakers on an extension.

Rich Paul represents both LeBron and Bronny and emphasized he’s not focused on pairing them up, via Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report:

“Well, LeBron said he wanted to play with his son. Bronny can’t do anything about that. And that’s nothing we should push back on. If he wants to play with his son, that’s that. But again, I have a job to do representing Bronny and LeBron. LeBron’s season’s over. I’m focused on Bronny and the rest of our draft class. If it aligns where he can play with his dad, great. Am I necessarily focused on that? No, not at all. I’m focused on a team plan investment and a seriousness as it pertains to fit and opportunity. We know that there’s gonna be some development necessary, but what does that actually look like? The teams I’ve talked to know exactly where I stand. I’m not going to bullshit around in this process. We’re going to execute our plan.”

LeBron’s been transparent about wanting to share the floor with Bronny, though Paul is doing the right thing in trying to find the best landing spot for the former USC guard. The Lakers could end up being the team that takes a shot on Bronny, though other teams will surely be in the mix.

Lakers and Suns among teams Bronny James will workout for

So far, Bronny James’ draft range is anywhere from the latter parts of the first round or the second round. With that in mind, Bronny’s expected to only work out for teams like the Phoenix Suns and Lakers.

