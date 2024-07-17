Lakers News: Rich Paul Reveals Jeanie Buss Made Call To Draft Bronny James

The Los Angeles Lakers were put under a microscope for their decision to select Bronny James in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. It quickly became one of the most talked-about and scrutinized second-round picks of all time. But Jeanie Buss and the Lakers felt it was the right move for the franchise, and his agent Rich Paul has had to defend the choice since.

James has notably struggled in Summer League, especially when it comes to shooting the basketball. In most other cases, the player would be given an opportunity to figure things out. But because he is the son of LeBron James, and many felt he didn’t earn his place as a drafted player, the criticism has been loud.

When appearing as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, Paul spoke about what happened behind the scenes for the Lakers to ultimately select James in the second round of the 2024 draft:

“Look, Jeanie Buss decided that she’s making this call, and she’s been able to see Bronny in all aspects not only from a basketball perspective but also from a character perspective. And he has everything that aligns with the Laker brand. And so, you have to make that type of call. At the end of the day, we’re not going to spend too much time on that. Bronny has to work his way, and he will.”

This is the type of decision that makes sense with Buss’ track record atop the Lakers organization. She has made known her emphasis on family values and treating superstars well, trying to emulate the opinions of her father, Dr. Jerry Buss.

For her, it was possible that the value of having LeBron James’ son on the roster, giving the two players an opportunity to play alongside one another, was greater than a random second-round pick that would also be an unlikely contributor. Her perspective is certainly arguable.

Now, James has to work tirelessly to show that he earned his place in the NBA and has the tools to find success on some level.

Bronny James wins Call of Duty competition

Lofty expectations for Bronny James come from people who expect him to become like his father, LeBron. Not to say LeBron’s son cannot become a meaningful player, but the expectations must be lowered.

At the end of the day, Bronny is a teenager and has a lot to learn when it comes to adjusting and developing as an NBA player. Yet, it is good to see that this outside noise does not bother him and continues to live his life.

That is evident by him winning a Call of Duty Two Minute Drill competition at Summer League in Las Vegas, allowing him to disconnect from basketball for a bit to play video games.

