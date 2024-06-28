Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Discusses Taking Bronny James In 2024 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers closed out their 2024 NBA Draft by taking Bronny James with 55th overall pick in the second round.

Bronny seemed destined to land in Los Angeles after Rich Paul deterred other teams from taking him, and now gets to stay home and play with his father LeBron James.

After Bronny was drafted, general manager Rob Pelinka discussed what it means for the franchise to add him, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

“When I think about the Los Angeles Lakers I think about a franchise where basketball history sort of unfolds and takes place,” Pelinka said. “You think back to the origins to the game of basketball and Dr. Naismith and a peach basket and all that’s emanated from the invention of the game and you think that in the history of the NBA there’s never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court and that feels like something that could be magical. And we know and have to respect, of course, that LeBron has a decision about his opt out. I’m sure he and his family and his agent will deliberate what they’re gonna do there and of course he has freedom to decide whatever’s best for him and his family. But if it worked out that he was on our team next season NBA history could be made and NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform.That’s just sort of globally how we feel about the draft moment but more important than that is to talk about Bronny James as a basketball player cause this is his day and he was the one selected with the 55th pick. Bronny is first and foremost a person of high character and second he is a young man that works incredibly hard and those are the qualities we look for in drafting players and adding to our developmental core with the Lakers. He had a great draft workout with us where he displayed those qualities to me in an hour lunch that we shared in the building just to get to know each other. It became clear that he was a man of character.”

Pelinka would also add that Bronny’s work ethic makes him confident that he was worthy of this pick by the Lakers:

“In terms of his work ethic, I think we’ve all seen that lived out too. He’s not a person that is ever taken shortcuts or expected or been entitled to basketball opportunities. He’s worked for everything he’s gotten including being selected today at 55. So it’s an honor for us to add him to our program. Coach Redick is already excited about putting a development plan around him to increase his basketball skills and turn him into the player that we think can impact and help this franchise.”

Bronny’s union with his dad on the Lakers is one of the best stories in the league, though his development as a player will be worth monitoring going forward as well.

The Lakers seem to be putting an added emphasis on player development moving forward, and Bronny will certainly be a part of that.

LeBron James gave emotional toast after Bronny James was selected by Lakers

LeBron James has spoken openly about wanting to play with his son and he reportedly gave an emotional toast to commemorate the moment after Bronny was drafted.

