Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Focused On Adding To Defensive Core On Wing During Offseason

After losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games, the Los Angeles Lakers head into a crucial offseason as they must find ways to add to a roster that was clearly outplayed in the playoffs.

Although the Lakers boasted an explosive offensive trio in LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, the team was overwhelmed by the Timberwolves’ size, length, physicality and defense. The trio did all they could, but the lack of a true center and poor offensive stretches ultimately did them in.

Following their elimination, president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka emphasized Los Angeles would look to add more size at the center position but they still have other needs. For example, the team also looked short of capable wing defenders as Anthony Edwards had his way on the perimeter.

In addition to another center, Pelinka highlighted adding to the Lakers’ defensive core on the wing as another area of focus in the offseason.

“I think just solidifying our defensive core on the wings and just making sure that we have players that can defend the wing position,” he said at his end-of-the-season press conference. “That’s an essential need, we see it playing out in the playoffs. Anytime you can upgrade your defensive core on the perimeter, I think that’s gonna help.”

In today’s NBA, every championship team needs to be able to hang defensively and it was apparent watching the Lakers that their small-ball lineups should have only been used in spurts. While they had size at the forward positions, they lacked the foot speed to keep up with the more athletic and speedy players on the floor.

The Western Conference in particular features some of the league’s premier perimeter players including the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant and Edwards so being able to defend that spot on the floor is crucial in the postseason. However, those kinds of players are also in high demand and it’ll be tough for the front office to add anyone via free agency given the team’s cap space.

With that in mind, several trades could be on the horizon and it’ll be interesting to see if Pelinka is able to address all of the teams needs this summer.

Rob Pelinka expresses confidence in Lakers’ trio of LeBron James, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves

Rob Pelinka managed to assemble one of the best “Big 3s” in the NBA after he pulled off the blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic.

Despite losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round, Pelinka expressed his confidence in the trio of LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Doncic.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!