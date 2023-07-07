Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Grateful To Successfully Execute ‘Pre-Agency’ Plan

Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka made it known that the team’s goal in the offseason was to build around the same core that went on a run to the Western Conference Finals in May. That core included D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, while also hoping to add some pieces along the margins.

They did exactly that, retaining Russell, Reaves and Hachimura on multi-year deals while adding pieces like Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish. Now, the Lakers appear to be one of the deepest teams in the NBA and is firmly in championship contention entering the 2023-24 campaign.

Pelinka said that the plan that they executed has been in place since February, when players were first acquired via trade and the current iteration of the team took shape for the first time, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“At the trade deadline we talked a little bit about pre-agency. When we made the trades and planned it for this July, you don’t know exactly at that time how everything is going to go. But obviously the trade led to a Western Conference Finals run and then we started to execute a plan around continuity and keeping our core pieces together. Adding things around the edges that will make us even better, and we’re really fulfilled that our plan was executed and we were able to keep the continuity of our guys and add some key new players as well.”

The first step in executing this plan was the negotiations with Russell, Reaves and Hachimura. All three appeared to have been successful and Pelinka explained why:

“When you enter a negotiation with a player and agent that wants his client to stay with the Lakers, it makes for a smoother process. We’re just grateful that the guys who experienced the run last year wanted to be here, and that was evident with how free agency went early.”

The Lakers still have a couple of back-end roster decisions to make, but for the most part, the 2023-24 core has been assembled. It includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell, Reaves, Hachimura, Vincent, Prince and several other high-quality role players.

It appears that’s exactly what the Lakers set out to do when the the league year flipped and free agency began on June 30.

Vincent says Lakers have a little bit of everything

Vincent, the Lakers premier new acquisition, spoke about his decision to join the team and why he thinks he’ll contribute towards success.

