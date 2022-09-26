Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Provides Early Injury Report, Says Kendrick Nunn Fully Cleared

One of the biggest issues last season for the Los Angeles Lakers was staying healthy. Obviously, Anthony Davis and LeBron James both missed a large chunk of the season, while guard Kendrick Nunn, who was expected to be a big part of things, wound up missing the entire season.

While there are plenty of things that need to change in order for this season to be successful, players staying on the court is at the top of the list. The Lakers understand this, and they are already getting some good news on that front ahead of training camp.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka was asked about the current injury status of the team as a whole, and when it comes to Nunn, Pelinka revealed that the guard has been fully cleared to take part in all activities, via Lakers Nation reporter Daniel Starkand:

Rob Pelinka says Kendrick Nunn has been cleared for contact work to begin camp, although they will be careful with him to start. — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) September 26, 2022

This is huge news for the Lakers as Nunn will be one of many guards fighting for rotational minutes this season. Darvin Ham has not committed to a starting lineup and is expecting training camp and preseason to help sort things out.

As for the rest of the team, there are a couple of minor issues heading into camp involving a couple of new additions in Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr., while Dennis Schroder is dealing with a normal visa issue and isn’t yet with the team, via Starkand:

Rob Pelinka says Dennis Schroder is still working through his visa issues but they’re hoping to get him here in the next week. Troy Brown Jr. is dealing with a back injury and Lonnie Walker has an ankle issue, so both will be non-contact to begin camp. — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) September 26, 2022

Hopefully, these remain minor issues though Lakers fans will surely be skeptical after the many problems the team experienced last season. Walker provides some nice offensive firepower, while Brown is an underrated 3-and-D option, and both need time to build chemistry with the rest of the Lakers.

Overall there doesn’t seem to be much to worry about on the injury front, and for the Lakers’ sake, they hope it remains that way.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham won’t commit to Russell Westbrook as a starter

The Lakers have a number of backcourt options to choose from, but Russell Westbrook has always been penciled in as the team’s starter at point guard. But perhaps that was too presumptuous as new head coach Darvin Ham declined to commit to any starting lineup.

Ham said that he is still a ways away from deciding on a lineup and added that the team has plenty of options that he’s comfortable with. With Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, and Kendrick Nunn all battling out, there are a ton of possibilities for Ham to sort through.