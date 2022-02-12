Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Says His Front Office’s Plans Have ‘Full Support’ Of Jeanie Buss

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to strengthen the struggling roster before Thursday’s trade deadline despite engaging in talks with several teams.

The Lakers were believed to have discussed trading Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange for John Wall. However, L.A.’s refusal to include additional assets in the deal reportedly led to a negotiations breakdown.

Conversations about trades centered on Talen Horton-Tucker reportedly failed for the same reason. As a result, the Lakers will now turn to the buyout market in search of roster reinforcements. Any potential signing would require the Purple and Gold to open up a roster spot by waiving current players.

However, Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka said his front office’s vision has the backing of the franchise’s ownership, per ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“I think the important thing there is that we have the full support of [Lakers owner] Jeanie [Buss] and her family to make the team better if we see opportunities to do that,” he said.

Pelinka previously said there was “alignment” with Lakers leaders Anthony Davis and LeBron James regarding the Purple and Gold’s activity ahead of the trade deadline.

However, reports refuted those claims, saying Davis and James didn’t give any go-ahead to L.A. staying put at the deadline.

Lakers have interest in signing Dennis Schroder if he enters buyout market

The Lakers have made plenty of buyout moves in the past, bringing in the likes of Andre Drummond, Ben McLemore, Markieff Morris, and Dion Waiters.

And Dennis Schroder could join the list if he becomes available to sign with a new team later this season.

Even though Schroder left the Lakers in awkward circumstances during the last offseason, the Purple and Gold reportedly consider bringing the German guard back if his contract is bought out by the Houston Rockets — where he landed after the Boston Celtics traded the 28-year-old earlier this week.