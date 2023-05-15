Lakers News: Rob Pelinka ‘Speechless’ After LeBron James’ Performance Against Warriors

In the biggest game of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers, it was 38-year old LeBron James who set the tone and led the way. LeBron hit 10-of-14 shots to finish with 30 points, nine rebounds and nine assists as the Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors 122-101 in Game 6 to eliminate the defending champions and advance to the Western Conference Finals.

In his 20th NBA season, James continues to surpass all expectations for what he should be capable of at this stage of his career. It is even more impressive when you remember that he is also still dealing with a foot injury and isn’t 100% health-wise either.

What LeBron is doing continues to defy all logic and reason and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka is in that same group as the rest of us. After the Lakers’ Game 6 victory, Pelinka spoke with Lakers reporter Mike Bresnahan on Spectrum SportsNet and praised James for his performance:

“I think we’re all speechless. He’s an ageless wonder to be able to do that in a closeout game against one of the best defenses and the defending champs. Just the force he played with, the energy, it’s unbelievable to see for a guy in his 20th year.”

From the outset of the game, it was LeBron making it clear that the Lakers were going to be physical and attack the Warriors going to the basket. He immediately took Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins, who was dealing with a rib injury, into the post and that sent a message to the rest of the team who followed suit.

The Lakers took 42 free throws as a team with 11 of those coming from James and another 10 from Anthony Davis. Attacking the paint and getting to the line has been a staple for this team and LeBron made sure the Lakers didn’t stray away from that in that crucial game.

At a time in his career when it feels like he should be taking more of a backseat, James continues to be a leader and one of the best players in the entire league.

Lakers’ LeBron James offers respect for Warriors franchise after Game 6

This meeting was the latest in a long line of playoff battles between James and the Warriors. After the Lakers’ victory in six games, LeBron offered nothing but respect for the Warriors organization.

“First of all, nothing but the utmost respect for their organization,” James said. “But as far as the players –Steph, Draymond and Klay– those are the guys I’ve had the most battles with. Those are the guys I’ve been in the foxhole with–in a war with, or against. Nothing but respect for them. Obviously for the franchise as well.”

With LeBron still going strong, there could still be another postseason meeting between James and Curry before it is all said and done.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!