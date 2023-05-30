Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Still In Awe Of LeBron James & Expects Him To Come Back Healthy Next Season

With the offseason on the horizon for the Los Angeles Lakers, the major storyline heading into the summer is if LeBron James will suit up for the purple & gold again next season or ride off into the sunset as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

After the Western Conference Finals series loss to the Denver Nuggets, James stated in his postgame interview that he is unsure whether or not he will return to the NBA for the 2023-2024 regular-season.

Though speculation on James’ comments will continue, it is no secret that the four-time NBA champion played the second-half of the season with his nagging foot injury.

During the Lakers exit interviews, Rob Pelinka was asked on the health of James moving into the offseason. L.A’s general manager expressed his confidence in the Lakers medical team and James to make the right choices to get healthy in the summer.

“I think all of us understand that the investment in time and resources that LeBron puts into managing his body puts him at the very top of those that ever played the game”, Pelinka said. “I know that will continue, just the way he approaches things. With that injury in particular, of course with any injury, you seek multiple medical opinions, but there were some that doubted if he could play again this season because it was a significant injury. For him to end the season virtually playing 48 minutes and posting a virtual 40 point triple-double as a player in his 20th NBA career is staggering. We can lean into the fact that our medical team led by Chris Jones… Mike Mancias, who leads LeBron’s medical team, I am sure they will do what is best for him in the offseason. Clearly, he has got the right recipe. To be able to go from doctor opinions that are saying ‘oh, your season may be over,’ to ending the way he did last night is breathtaking.”

Pelinka is absolutely right. What James has done in his 20th season is spectacular, and just strengthens the case of being one of the greatest players of all time.

With James’ window slowly closing though, this early offseason period is now designed for the King to do what is best for him, and Pelinka and the Lakers front office to prepare for a new roster that is ready to compete with or without one of the best players in the world.

Schroder can’t see James retiring this offseason

The basketball world has been puzzled by James’ latest comments on not certain of returning to play basketball again for the 2023-24 NBA season.

Dennis Schroder, who has completed his second season alongside James, stated that he just cannot see the four-time NBA champion retiring right now although he will support him in whatever decision he makes.

