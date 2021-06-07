Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Views Frank Vogel As ‘Part Of Our Future’

Rob Pelinka and the Los Angeles Lakers were initially criticized when they brought in head coach Frank Vogel, signing him to a three-year deal instead of the standard five-season contract. However, critics quickly forgot about that when Vogel reminded people exactly how good of a coach he was right off the bat.

In his first year with the team, the Lakers battled through unprecedented adversity and took home their 17th NBA championship. In his second season, he schemed up the NBA’s best defense despite LeBron James, Anthony Davis and other key role players all missing significant games due to injury or health and safety protocols.

Now, Vogel is entering the third and final year of his contract. And while negotiations will be kept private, Pelinka hinted that an extension could soon be on the way. “Listen, Frank’s done an outstanding job as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers,” Pelinka said. “To come into an organization and his first year to help us achieve the ultimate goal is really incredible and something that we are so grateful and appreciative of.

“And this year I think did everything to battle through some of the things that our team face that we couldn’t control and did the best he could in times of adversity to keep everybody together. Frank is a guy that we, Kurt and I and the front office, really enjoy working with that does a great job with our players and we see him as a strong part of our future, for sure.”

Vogel shared Pelinka’s excitement about his potential future with the team while reiterating he won’t discuss details publicly.

“I just prefer for those conversations to remain private. I did sign a three-year contract. Just completed year two and that’s where it’s at. Obviously, I love it here. I love this organization and hope to be a Laker for life, but all that stuff will play out in the right time and those conversations will remain private.”

After winning a championship and making two consecutive playoff appearances in his first two seasons, there is no doubt that Pelinka will likely ink Vogel to an extension. Vogel has not only been an incredible defensive mind, but he has also been a perfect complement to James and Davis as a player and star-friendly coach.

It’s unclear exactly when it will happen, but it feels imminent that before the opening of the 2021-22 season, Vogel will have a new contract as the head coach of the Lakers.

Kidd turns down Trail Blazers job

While Vogel will certainly be back, the same can’t be said for his top assistant, Jason Kidd. Kidd’s name has been circulating for quite some time now as a head coaching candidate and Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard even publicly endorsed him to replace the recently let go Terry Stotts.

Kidd went public to pull his name out of the running for the Portland job, but he is garnering some other interest around the league as well so it remains to be seen how much longer he will be with the Lakers.

