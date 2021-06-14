Lakers News: Robert Horry Believes Clippers ‘Don’t Belong’ At Staples Center

The Los Angeles Lakers are out of the playoffs, however, that doesn’t mean fans and former players like Robert Horry have stopped watching as there is still plenty of great basketball left to be played. One of the three Conference Semifinals series’ still happening is that of the Utah Jazz and L.A. Clippers.

The Clippers currently trail 2-1 in that series, convincingly winning Game 3 after losses in Games 1 and 2. Unlike the Lakers, they are still alive, however, they are ways away from winning and championship. They even need three wins just to make the franchise’s first-ever Conference Finals appearance.

While there are probably many people rooting for the Clippers to get past the Jazz or advance even further, Horry refuses to be one of them. He gave his thoughts on the Clippers potentially winning an NBA championship on Shaquille O’Neal’s “The Big Podcast With Shaq”:

“The only reason I would root for the Clippers is because of Ty Lue. You know, Ty Lue won a championship with us in L.A. but that’s the only reason. But you cannot have the Clippers try to put up a damn banner in Staples Center. They don’t belong in Staples. They can get up out of here with a hurry.”

The long-standing criticism of the Clippers franchise — beyond their inability to get out of the second round of the playoffs — has been that they play at Staples Center and cover up the Lakers’ championship banners to do so.

Luckily, they are just a few years away from relocating to their own arena, with team governor Steve Ballmer planning to build on near SoFi Stadium and the Great Western Forum. Until then, it’s unlikely that any Lakers great is going to want to see the Clippers hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Once the Clippers move out of Staples Center, perhaps fans won’t feel that same vitriol they do now. But for now, that hatred is going to remain prevalent.

Lakers free agents receiving outside interest

The Lakers are facing a big offseason with 10 potential free agents. Three of those players — Dennis Schroder, Alex Caruso, and Talen Horton-Tucker — have already begun hearing rumors about outside interest.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to pursue both Caruso and Horton-Tucker, while Schroder may be courted by the New York Knicks, Toronto Raptors, and Chicago Bulls.

