Lakers News: Robert Horry Implies He Deserves To Be In Hall Of Fame

Robert Horry is known as one of the best role players in NBA history having won seven championships with the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs in his 16-year career.

Horry wasn’t a star by any means but was a key contributor for his teams and made a number of clutch shots in big moments.

Given his overall team success and career as a whole, some people feel that Horry should be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame with his former coach Rudy Tomjanovich bringing it up on multiple occasions.

Horry appreciates his former coach going to bat for him and agrees that there is a place in the Hall of Fame for him, via Nicole Ganglani of SB Nation:

“He [Tomjanovich] said that for me and I shed a tear because a lot of people from the outside don’t know the sacrifices that players do to make things better,” Horry said. “You think about so many guys that can score and do these things but they know what they need to do in order to make a team better and I think one of the things that people forget or those that don’t know basketball is that it’s called “The Basketball Hall of Fame,” not the “NBA Hall of Fame” and if you look at my basketball career, it speaks for itself. “I love that Rudy T backed me up and that’s another reason why he’s my favorite coach.”

Horry was never an All-Star and didn’t lead any of his teams in scoring or anything. He lacks the individual accolades as a Hall of Fame player, but the seven championships certainly speak for themselves.

Even if he doesn’t eventually get in, Horry had a terrific career and will forever been known as one of the greatest winners in NBA history.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar happy to see Lakers teammates Michael Cooper make Hall of Fame

While Robert Horry still has to wait to get into the Basketball Hall of Fame, the wait is over for another prominent Lakers role player. Michael Cooper was elected as part of the 2024 class and his Showtime Lakers teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expressed his excitement.

“Finally! He did a lot of things for us at crucial times. It wasn’t always like that, but he was always ready when we needed him. He was our defensive stopper… Whatever we needed from him, he tried to give it to us. So I’m happy that he’s gonna get that recognition. He deserves it.”

