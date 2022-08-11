Lakers News: Robert Horry Jokes That Clippers Should Hire Him If They Want To Win Championship

Many Los Angeles Lakers fans do not believe there is a rivalry with the L.A. Clippers. While the battle of L.A. debate may go on for years to come, the Lakers faithful can all agree to have a good laugh at the Clippers’ lack of championships.

Joking about the Clippers this season may not be a good idea because of their stacked roster led by the All-Star forward tandem of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. However, the Clippers have consistently found themselves underachieving having never been able to make it over the hump and reach the NBA Finals.

Former Lakers great and current Spectrum SportsNet Lakers analyst Robert Horry was in attendance at the Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event hosted by Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw on Monday night at Dodger Stadium. When asked about the Clippers’ title chances, Horry made a humorous pitch to their front office.

“The Clippers ain’t never gonna win a title, man, what’s wrong with you?” Horry joked. “I love Ty Lue, we played and won together. But you know they’re just snake bitten. Until they put me in the front office or on the coaching staff, they’re gonna have no luck. I’m the best luck you can have.”

The seven-time NBA champion has been known to have a witty and charismatic personality, and this joke confirms that. Horry can also showcase his analyst side by being critical to even players of his beloved franchise, as he has recently criticized Shareef O’Neal, son of Hall of Fame center and Horry’s former teammate, Shaquille O’Neal.

While it was a good laugh that Lakers fans can take part in, the former forward known as ‘Big Shot Rob’ may have a point about the Clippers’ snake bitten’ fortune. Last season, the ninth-seeded Clippers lost in the Play-On Tournament to the New Orleans Pelicans.

With their stars now healthy though, many members in the media have the Clippers as the No. 1 team in the Western Conference heading into next season. Unless they hire Horry as a key front office position though, Laker fans can jokingly agree and take joy with their former player that the Clippers will not win a championship in the near future.

World Peace believes Jordan would average 50 in today’s NBA

Michael Jordan was so dominant that many fans today wonder how he would perform in the modern NBA. The same can be saif for many other great past players, but how Jordan took the NBA by storm in the 1990s raises the question of how an athletic and mid-range maestro like him would do in a 3-point and 5-out offensive-driven league today.

Former Lakers forward Metta World Peace took a chance at coming up with an answer to the question. He believes that Jordan would average 50 points in the NBA today.

World Peace has a unique perspective as he was one of the greatest perimeter defenders the game has ever seen. For a defensive specialist and hard-nose competitor to describe Jordan in such a mythical way can make the case for the six-time NBA champion to translate his dominance to today’s NBA.

