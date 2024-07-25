Lakers News: Robert Horry Says 2002 Buzzer-Beater Vs. Kings Was ‘Best Moment’ Of His Career

When talking about the greatest role players in NBA history, many would put Robert Horry at the top of the list. Horry won seven NBA Championships in his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs hitting many huge shots along the way.

Because of his propensity for making game-winners, Horry developed the nickname ‘Big Shot Bob,’ which was extremely fitting. But even with his history of clutch shooting, his buzzer-beater in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Sacramento Kings still stands out as one of the greatest, not only in his career but in NBA playoff history.

Horry himself still feels that is the case as he said so on an appearance on NBA DNA with Hannah Storm. The former Laker said just mentioning the shot gives him goosebumps while calling it the best moment of his career:

“I’ve made a lot of big shots. That shot is the only shot where you just mention it, I get goosebumps because, to me, making that shot was like the birth of one of my kids. That’s how special it is to me because I grew up a big Laker fan, I grew up a big Magic Johnson fan. To be able to knock down that shot, in Staples and have the fans chant my name, it is the greatest feeling…When I go to meet my maker, I want that video played at my funeral. It’s the best moment of my basketball career.”

That shot is an absolutely iconic moment in Lakers history, tying the series with their hated rivals 2-2. The Lakers would eventually eliminate the Kings in seven games and go on to complete a three-peat by defeating the New Jersey Nets in the NBA Finals and none of it would have been possible if not for Horry’s heroics.

The roar of the crowd as the shot went in remains one of the loudest inside the now-Crypto.com Arena, and Horry’s face as he hopped backward will go down in history. That it came against the Kings, at the peak of their rivalry with the Lakers only made things that much sweeter.

As Horry said, he has made plenty of clutch shots, but there is simply something about this one that puts it a cut above the rest.

Lakers interested in trading for Nets wing Cameron Johnson

Players like Robert Horry have proven the importance of role players throughout the NBA and the Lakers could certainly use another one in the ilk of Horry. One player who could certainly provide that two-way play is Brooklyn Nets wing Cameron Johnson.

The Nets are in rebuilding mode leading many to believe Johnson could be on the trade block and a recent report stated that the Lakers are one of the teams interested in dealing for him.

Johnson is a career 39.2% 3-point shooter who would seamlessly slide in next to Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the Lakers’ frontcourt.

