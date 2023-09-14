Lakers News: Rockets’ Cam Whitmore Names LeBron James As His Biggest Inspiration

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has somehow been able to maintain a high level of play throughout 20 NBA seasons, now heading into his 21st.

Since signing with L.A. in 2018, there has been a fair share of nagging injuries that have hindered James. But it’s still remarkable that for as physical and aggressive of a playstyle he possesses, he has been able to stay remarkably healthy for his career.

James’ offseason regimen is one of a kind, putting $1 million into bettering his body each summer, which is possibly the reason for his longevity thus far. Houston Rockets rookie forward Cam Whitmore recently recognized James’ greatness and credits him for being the biggest inspiration in his basketball career thus far, via Playmaker Hoops:

“Biggest inspiration is probably, I’ll say LeBron. Just how he’s just being himself on and off the court, I mean from the beginning. How you know had all that hype, didn’t really care about it and just kept, you know the main focus, the main goal. Up to now, just still having all the hype, still remaining humble, taking care of his stuff off the floor and still bouncing back at the end of the day and still playing as a 38-year-old man. Still running up with the young guys, so its just surreal to see, somebody that you just have to notice and look up to.”

Whitmore was selected 20th overall by the Houston Rockets this past draft, three selections after the Lakers took Jalen Hood-Schifino. Whitmore was a projected top-10 pick but surprisingly slid on draft night and some Lakers fans wished that they selected him instead of Hood-Schifino.

With Whitmore having such high praise for James, it will be fun to see when he gets to play against him this upcoming season. The 19-year-old has tremendous talent and it was showcased in the Las Vegas Summer League when he was named MVP.

Meanwhile, James is in the stage of his career where the young talent in the league has watched him growing up as kids. This shows a testament to how long James has been around in the league but also how his character on and off the court has inspired young players.

James sends well wishes to Jets’ Aaron Rodgers after torn achilles

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers’ long-awaited New York Jets debut did not go as fans hoped, ending his season in little over a minute by tearing his Achilles. After the devastating injury, James sent his well wishes to Rodgers in hopes of a speedy recovery to return back to the field next season.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!