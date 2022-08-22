Lakers News: Rockets Rookie Tari Eason Enjoyed Meeting ‘Idol’ LeBron James At The CrawsOver Pro-Am
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

For the first time in a long time, the city of Seattle was the center of the basketball world this past weekend. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James announced that he would participate in The CrawsOver, a Seattle pro-am league ran by multi-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford.

While LeBron was the biggest name playing this weekend, he was far from the only star as Jayson Tatum, Dejounte Murray and Aaron Gordon all suited up as well. Additionally, a number of young players such as Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero and Tari Eason played as well.

For Eason in particular, this was a moment he had dreamed about since he was a child and he took to Twitter to thank the Lakers’ star for coming out and participating in the game:

Eason played his college ball at LSU after spending his freshman season at Cincinnati and was just drafted 17th overall by the Houston Rockets. He is also a Washington native having played high school ball at Garfield in Seattle.

Of course, these days most of the players entering the NBA grew up watching and idolizing James, so Eason is likely one of many who dreamed of this moment. But in case anyone was questioning how serious this was for the Rockets rookie, his mother Teroya shared a little conversation she had with her son:

Unfortunately for those in attendance, the game had to be called off in the middle of the second quarter as players began slipping on the court due to condensation on the floor. Fans were obviously disappointed as were the players themselves, but it was still a moment to remember for many.

James signs two-year extension with Lakers including a player option

Despite entering his 20th NBA season, the Lakers were adamant about signing James to a contract extension this summer and the two sides were eventually able to agree on a deal.

The two-year extension is worth $97.1 million and includes a player option for a third season and makes him the highest-earning player in NBA history.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka called LeBron a generational player who is “even more impactful as a human being.” Pelinka added that the Lakers “are thrilled to continue our partnership with him, ensuring he’s a driving force of Lakers culture for years to come.”

