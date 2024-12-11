Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Appreciates Support From Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Lakers got back in the win column on Sunday night by defeating the Portland Trail Blazers. Starting forward Rui Hachimura was instrumental in the win, as he stepped up in the absence of LeBron James to the tune of 23 points on 9-for-13 shooting with five rebounds and four steals. He was a game-high plus-31.

And perhaps the best part of that is he got to do so in front of another Japanese-born sports star in L.A. Dodgers two-way MVP Shohei Ohtani. Fresh off of winning his third MVP award and first with the Dodgers and his first World Series, Ohtani took in the Lakers win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday with his wife Mamiko.

An L.A. sports legend in his own right, Ohtani does not make many public appearances in the offseason. But he and his wife chose to enjoy the Lakers game, and Hachimura was excited for him to be in attendance.

“I didn’t know he was gonna come,” Hachimura said. “I found out right before the game. He’s a very low-key guy. He don’t want to be in the scene like that, so, yeah, but I think it’s good that we both played in the most highest level in sports leagues, and especially in L.A., that’s like biggest markets here.

“We support each other. He supported us. Support me. I support, of course, they won, but I think that kind of motivated me, too. I want to win here, and we have a lot of chances this year, too. That’s a great moment for sure.”

Hachimura is right that it’s incredible for two of Japan’s biggest sports stars to be playing in the same city for two of the premier teams in all of American sports. And while Hachimura is not an MVP like Ohtani, there is no denying the critical role he plays on the Lakers.

And just like Ohtani’s Dodgers, Hachimura is hoping to help bring a championship to L.A. sooner rather than later.

JJ Redick: LeBron James getting four days off will benefit him and Lakers

With LeBron James turning 40 years old at the end of December, head coach JJ Redick has got to find a balance between relying on James to bail out the Lakers and finding him enough rest to ensure he gets to the end of the regular season and potentially the playoffs in one piece. With that in mind, it was no surprise that Los Angeles ruled out James for their home matchup against the hapless Portland Trail Blazers with foot soreness.

Because the Lakers were eliminated from the NBA Emirates Cup’s knockout stage, they’ll have additional days off throughout the week that Redick believes will be good for James who can use the time to get right physically.

“Yeah, I mean, you don’t want him out of the lineup, that’s for sure,” Redick said. “But it is an opportunity to get four days rest before we practice again. So it could be really good for him.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!