Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Excited About Shohei Ohtani Signing With Dodgers

On the same day that the Los Angeles Lakers took home the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Championship, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an even bigger splash in the sports world. Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani announced that he would be signing with the Dodgers for an MLB-record $700 million over 10 years.

The link between the Dodgers and Lakers has always been there as they are the two longest tenured sports teams in the city of Los Angeles and have the biggest and most diehard fanbases. Now there is another link as the Lakers have their own Japanese player in Rui Hachimura who re-signed with the franchise this past summer.

Even though Ohtani has been in the area as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, it’s different now that he has joined the Boys in Blue. In a recent interview, Hachimura admitted that he is excited and the Lakers forward hopes he is able to connect with his fellow countryman if given the opportunity, via Shoheisaveus on X:

Rui Hachimura on Shohei Ohtani’s signing with the LA Dodgers “I'm also very happy, as a Japanese, playing basketball and baseball in LA, a big sport, playing in a high level as both Japanese, I’m happy, I hope we can talk about stuff when given a chance next time” pic.twitter.com/Svie5iSQju — 大谷翔平 ¹⁷ Ohtani Shohei ¹⁷ 😎 (@shoheisaveus) December 10, 2023

The Dodgers are obviously excited as the addition of Ohtani, arguably the best player in baseball and a two-time AL MVP, greatly increases their chances of hoisting another World Series trophy. And as a fan of baseball, Hachimura now has an even greater opportunity to see another Japanese star thrive in the sports world in Los Angeles.

Hachimura actually started out playing baseball and that was his sport of choice growing up. It wasn’t until he was 13 years old and had begun growing taller than most that he was convinced to give basketball a shot and it stuck with him.

The Lakers and Dodgers have championship expectations and a Japanese player who can help them accomplish those goals. For athletes from outside of this country, it isn’t often they can have someone else to relate to on this level as a famous athlete so hopefully Ohtani and Hachimura are able to form some sort of connection and friendship to help each other out.

Lakers to unveil In-Season Tournament banner on Dec. 18

While the Dodgers were celebrating the addition of Ohtani, Hachimura and the Lakers were celebrating their In-Season Tournament Championship after defeating the Indiana Pacers. But there was a question as to whether the Lakers would choose to raise a banner to acknowledge it.

The Lakers only raise NBA Championship banners, no division or conference championships, and it was unclear whether an In-Season Tournament would stand. But the franchise has chosen to raise one in this instance.

The banner will go up on Dec. 18 when the Lakers host the New York Knicks and the banner will be different from the standard championship banners the team normally raises so as to honor the accomplishment, but distinguish it from the normal NBA Championship.

