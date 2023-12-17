Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Expecting To Wear Face Mask For At Least Four More Weeks

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t overcome their lack of depth in their rematch against the San Antonio Spurs and ended their three-game Texas road trip with a loss.

It was an embarrassing effort from the Lakers, who fell behind big early and could never get over the hump. Los Angeles managed to make it a two-possession game on multiple occasions, but San Antonio answered back each time to keep them at bay.

The Lakers struggled mightily on both ends of the floor without Anthony Davis, who dominated the Spurs just two days prior. Without Davis, Los Angeles lost its biggest advantage against San Antonio and couldn’t make up the difference.

The lone bright spot was Rui Hachimura, who scored 20 points off the bench on 8-of-15 shooting. Hachimura looks to be getting back into a rhythm after missing time with a nasal fracture, though he is still forced to wear his face mask for at least the next month, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s been annoying but I have no choice,” Hachimura said. “I have to wear the mask, I think it’s still broken. So I got to wear it because even today I got hit too so if I didn’t have it I think it would be broken again. So I got to just keep wearing it and get used to it. I think they said at least six weeks I think so I think I have like four more weeks or something. Just got to get used to it.”

Hachimura suffered the nasal fracture when he got hit in the face in their loss to the Dallas Mavericks and must wear the mask as a precaution. There have been numerous players in league history that have donned a mask during games, though no one can blame Hachimura for wanting to get rid of it.

Although it hasn’t affected his play much, fans can surely sympathize with Hachimura for not wanting to play with something he deems uncomfortable. Fortunately, it won’t be too much longer and Hachimura can go back to playing maskless.

Rui Hachimura excited about Shohei Ohtani signing with Dodgers

The biggest news in sports happened days ago when Shohei Ohtani announced he was signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a record-breaking 10 years at $700 million. The news sent shockwaves across MLB and even generated buzz around the other professional sports.

When Hachimura heard the news that Ohtani was coming the Dodgers, he admitted he was excited.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!