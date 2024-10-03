Once the Los Angeles Lakers inserted Rui Hachimura into the starting lineup last season things, finally began to click for the team. And now under new head coach JJ Redick, that same starting lineup will be employed and Hachimura will once again be key for the success of this team.

Redick already has an idea of how he plans to employ his players and one important thing for Hachimura will be his 3-point shooting.

“It was the first day for him, but I was just here working out and I saw him for the first time and we literally talked for like 30 minutes on how we can establish the whole thing as a team,” Hachimura said on meeting Redick during the offseason. “This is like our third year for us, everybody together, same core group. He talked about he wants me to shoot more threes. He thinks I’m a great shooter, and I believe that and he believes it so I think that’s gonna be really key for us. Get more involved offensively and defensively I have to get involved more. I think it’s gonna be a great year for me.”

In 39 games as a starter last season, Hachimura shot just under 44% from 3-point range so if he remain close to that level of efficiency while increasing his volume, it would do wonders for the Lakers offense. But that isn’t the only area Redick wants Hachimura to focus on as the offensive glass is also a point of emphasis.

“I feel like my body is stronger and I can be more physical especially, like you said, on the glass being on the offensive rebounding stuff. That’s another thing that I talked with Coach and he wants me to do more,” Hachimura added.

“Especially last year I wasn’t really doing it so I think this year I can mix it up with that. Just more physical being aggressive and finding the mismatch, especially with me, Bron, AD on the court somebody’s always gonna be a mismatch. I think they don’t want those two guys to be a mismatch so they’re gonna put a smaller guy on me or a bigger guy so yea, I think it’s gonna be good.”

With his size, strength and athleticism, the offensive glass is certainly an area Hachimura can thrive especially with teams so focused on LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He is right in that he will often have some sort of mismatch and it will be up to him to take advantage of that which he is already thinking about.

“With this lineup and this group I’m gonna be in the corner a lot,” Hachimura noted. “I think the corner is the best way to approach offensive rebound so I have to be more aggressive on that. I think I have the size and the speed to do that so that’s why I think they’re asking for it. But I agree with that and I think that’s gonna be really big for us so I’ll keep watching the film. I think that’s gonna be really key for us.”

Hachimura hasn’t gotten much attention for most of the summer, but make no mistake he will be absolutely key to the success of this team.

Lakers coach JJ Redick discusses role he envisions for Rui Hachimura

All of the things Rui Hachimura discussed in terms of his role aren’t anything new as head coach JJ Redick recently outlined these same aspects when talking about what he envisions for the forward this season with the Lakers.

“Rob brought up the corner crashing because when he’s not posting up or not playing out of closeouts or not screening, Rui is an excellent shooter,” Redick said recently. “We want him shooting corner 3s, so he’s already gonna be in the spot to corner crash. So we’re trying to ramp up his offensive rebounding, we’re gonna ask a lot of him defensively, particularly with bigger wings.

“I think if you look at some of the advanced stuff from last season when he gets the ball in the post against a mismatch, that’s a good option for us. When he’s attacking a closeout, that’s a good option. When he’s playing out of screening action as a roller and getting into the pocket, that’s great for us. So he’ll have a big role, and we’re gonna ask him to do a lot.”

