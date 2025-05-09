Lakers News: Rui Hachimura To Host ‘Black Samurai’ Camp In Japan

The Los Angeles Lakers have an earlier offseason than anyone — including themselves — expected to have. This means a longer summer to fill before returning to action for what is anticipated to be a championship-contending season for L.A. Rui Hachimura, who is already under contract next season and not likely to be traded, should have a relatively drama-free summer.

Hachimura often spends his summers doing something related to his home nation of Japan. Last summer, he represented Team Japan at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. His Japan national men’s team did not make it to the knockout stages of the basketball tournament, as they were in a group with Germany, France and Brazil, and the Lakers forward suffered a calf injury that forced him to shut it down early.

This summer, Hachimura is going to return to Japan to give back to his community on the court. He is hosting a three-day summer camp for high schoolers to mirror the type of experience he had that led him to the NBA, he announced on social media:

Hachimura is providing 150 Japanese teenagers with the opportunity of a lifetime to receive coaching from him and other top-tier basketball minds for three days. According to the website, the camp includes three days of instruction with one meal provided per day, one free hotel room and a spectator pass for anyone to come watch.

Compared to similar camps in the United States, it is relatively cheap as well, costing around $350 for the entire three days.

Applicants must be rising juniors or seniors and must have Japanese nationality. The goal for Hachimura is to replicate the training that he got in his junior year of high school that led him to wanting to go to the NBA.

Rui Hachimura wants Lakers to add size and rebounding

Rui Hachimura turned in his best overall campaign with the Lakers during the 2024-25 season, becoming a reliable 3-point shooter and showing an increased sense of urgency on the glass.

Hachimura was leaned on as one of the few frontcourt players with size in the Lakers rotation, but his valiant efforts weren’t enough to keep the team from being eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Los Angeles lost in five games, and the overarching theme of the series was that they were far too small across the board against Minnesota. The Timberwolves punished the Lakers with their size and physicality, and players like Hachimura eventually wore down.

Following elimination, Hachimura emphasized that the team’s overall lack of rebounds was its downfall and needs to be addressed this offseason.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!