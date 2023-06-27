Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Withdraws From FIBA World Cup To Focus On Preparation For NBA Season

One of the biggest decisions the Los Angeles Lakers must make this offseason is in regards to Rui Hachimura. The forward was one of the team’s best players in the postseason and could fetch a hefty new contract in free agency this summer.

Hachimura is a restricted free agent so the Lakers can match any contract offer he receives, but it is unclear just how high they are willing to go to keep him. This summer also could have seen Hachimura suit up for his native Japan in the FIBA World Cup, but that will no longer be the case.

Hachimura released a statement with the Japanese Basketball Association announcing that he is withdrawing from participating in the FIBA World Cup in order to focus on his upcoming free agency and get his body right for next season:

“I have made the decision to withdraw from this year’s FIBA ​​World Cup. It was a very difficult decision to make but after last season and the long playoffs, I decided to give priority to my future NBA career in preparation for my first free agency,” Hachimura explained. “In addition, I will focus on training this summer and prepare my body for the next season. I would like to thank everyone involved, the JBA, and head coach Tom Hovasse for their understanding of my decision this time. I would like to wish my teammates of the Japan national basketball team the best of luck. I’ll be their number one supporter.”

This is something that many players, regardless of country, choose to do. While the FIBA World Cup is a fun and important tournament, it simply doesn’t hold the weight of something like the Olympics and thus some players will choose to simply work out and train on their own to get ready for next season.

And this is an especially important year for Hachimura, who stepped up as one of the Lakers’ most reliable postseason players. As he said he is prioritizing his NBA career at this time and he plans on hitting the ground running next season.

Lakers guard Austin Reaves to play for Team USA at FIBA World Cup

While Hachimura has declined his opportunity to take part in the FIBA World Cup, the same can’t be said for his Lakers teammate and fellow restricted free agent.

Austin Reaves has been named to the Team USA roster for the FIBA World Cup and he is part of a young but extremely talented team. Reaves will team with All-Stars such as former Laker Brandon Ingram, Tyrese Haliburton and Anthony Edwards as well as reigning Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr.

