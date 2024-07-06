Lakers News: Rui Hachmura Excited To Play For Team Japan In 2024 Olympics

Following a first-round exit last season, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make necessary moves to improve their chances in a competitive Western Conference. While it stung to go home early, L.A. players like Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Anthony Davis got to rest before the Paris Olympics.

All eyes are on Team USA as they look to bounce back after a disappointing exit during the FIBA World Cup. However, as basketball becomes a global sport, there will be more competition for a gold medal.

Particularly for Hachimura, there was some uncertainty about whether he would participate in Team Japan this summer. But, as qualifiers are going on, Hachimura confirmed that he is excited to be back and represent Japan in Paris, via the Japan Basketball Association:

“I’m happy to be back at the National Training Center again,” he said, before joining his teammates. Hachimura, who watched the Japan national team compete in last year’s FIBA World Cup, said, “I think Head Coach Hovasse’s basketball style suits me very well. I’m looking forward to it because it’s a style that allows me to play fast breaks and shows off my all-round play.”

Now at 26-years-old and five seasons in the NBA, Hachimura admits that he is looking forward to the opportunity of playing with new teammates and helping younger players:

“I’ve been one of the younger members of the Japanese national team up until now, but now I’m part of an older generation, so I’m really looking forward to playing with the new members. I want to have an influence on the younger players, and I think that will help the team improve.”

Hachimura also took to Instagram to express his excitement to play for his country:

This presents a great opportunity for Hachimura to be a mentor and lead his Japanese teammates, a different role than in the NBA as he learned to play next to Davis and James.

It also allows Hachimura to get more reps up after struggling last postseason. Hopefully, playing in Paris could allow him to showcase different aspects of his game to build upon it for his sixth season in the NBA.

Rui Hachimura believes current version of Lakers can continue building to compete for championships

While there is outside pressure for L.A. to improve for next season, no moves have been made up to this point. That has created a notion that this current Lakers roster will run it back, something that Hachimura agrees with. He believes this current iteration of this team could continue to build together and compete for championships.

